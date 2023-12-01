Lenny Kravitz Owns up to Infidelity in Past Relationships

Lenny Kravitz opens up about staying faithful. In a new interview with Esquire, the musician got candid about his infidelities in past relationships, admitting that his mindset was "being confident that this is the person for me, always thinking something else may be better."

He indicated that things had all worked out now, however. Kravitz described the experience as "hardcore." Although Kravitz said it took years longer than he would have liked, he said those moments are "part of the journey." Still, he expressed regret for the pain he caused his partners. "I put some people through some hard times."

Kravitz also admitted that he has been close to marriage a couple of times since splitting with Lisa Bonet. "The desire has always been there," he said, explaining the close calls. "The tools in which to do so have not always been there." The couple were married for six years before separating in 1993. They share a 35-year-old daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.

While he's single right now, the singer said he'd like to get married again. "Absolutely. I've grown enough. I've become stronger. I've become more disciplined. I've become more open to be able to do so. But it's been a very difficult thing for me to figure out."

Despite not coming close again, he is open to having more children as well. "I could not, and I could," he explains. "If it doesn't happen, I've done the best with Zoë that I could ever dream to do. If I was with somebody that wanted to have kids, absolutely. A hundred percent."

In 2020, Kravitz spoke to ET ahead of his memoir, Let Love Rule, in which he says he and Bonet are from the "same tribe" he describes her as his female counterpart.

"There's no explanation for it. We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way," Kravitz told ET. "My life with Lisa helped to open the portal that I needed opened. Everything I'd lived up to that point was stored inside of me, but because of the love we had, the friends we had and the whole scene around us that we created, I was able to open up and let everything I had experienced in my life come out onto that first album, Let Love Rule."

Additionally, he praised his daughter, who is an essential part of their lives today. "We created such an exceptional human being," Kravitz gushed about The Batman star. "I'm so proud to be Zoë's dad and that God saw it fit for us to all experience each other. It's been the most beautiful gift."