Ice Cube ‘Devastated’ by ‘Friday’ Dad John Witherspoon’s Death: ‘Life Won’t Be as Funny Without Him’

Ice Cube is “devastated” at the death of John Witherspoon, who died suddenly at his home Tuesday at the age of 77. The legendary comedian and actor played the grumpy father of Ice’s character, Craig Jones, in the Friday film franchise and was quite close to the rapper. After news broke of Witherspoon’s passing away, Ice Cube shared a photo of the two on social media, declaring, “Life won’t be as funny without him.”

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon’s family announced the Boondocks actor’s death in an official statement to Deadline Wednesday.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” the statement reads. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

The family also made a statement on the actor’s Twitter account, calling him a “Legend in the entertainment industry” and a “father figure to all who watched him” in his films, TV shows and stand-up shows.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

Ice Cube is far from the only actor paying tribute to Witherspoon. Regina King, who played Witherspoon’s daughter in Friday and also voiced both of his grandsons in The Boondocks, called him her “comedic inspiration” while sharing a photo of the pair.

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

Photo credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images