‘iCarly’ Star Miranda Cosgrove Has a Hole in Her Leg, and She Doesn’t Know How It Got There

iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove reveals she has a strange hole in her leg, but she’s not entirely sure how she earned the injury. Cosgrove shared that she somehow came up with the random hole after she and her band were involved in a car accident in 2011 on a recent episode of Hypochondrioactor, which is hosted by Dr. Priyanka Wali and Sean Hayes.

She and her band were on the road, traveling to their next stop, when they found themselves in a ghastly accident. Cosgrove sustained a fairly severe broken ankle which somehow resulted in an odd puncture wound on her leg. The Drake and Josh alum says she noticed the hole just a few inches above her ankle after she had her cast removed from her leg.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it,” she said, recalling the scarring incident. “And then that’s when I noticed the hole. And I was asking questions like, ‘What’s this? What’s that?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?’ So they were like, ‘Oh, we didn’t do that.’”

Past physicians she’d visited were unable to give an explanation behind the mysterious hole that she described as if “somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole.” However, Dr. Wall said she had one or two theories regarding what could’ve went down during the surgery or healing process, “but the thing is, your surgeon would know that they did that.” Ten years later, Cosgrove says the hole has since scabbed over.

Cosgrove recently stepped back into the limelight, reprising her role as Carly Shay for Paramount+’s iCarly reboot. The actress recently answered some fan questions regarding the rumored character romance between Carly and Freddy (Nathan Kress) in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t think that Carly and Freddie are going to make a decision or end up together anytime soon. But it’s definitely really fun to do those stories where we get to be together…I like Carly and Freddie’s relationship, and Nathan’s so much fun to work with in real life. So we had a really good time,” Cosgrove said, adding, “They might be end game. They might have to be. Anything’s possible. It’s always so fun starting a new season too because I never even know what the storylines are going to be. So I’m waiting to find out what crazy stuff we’re going to be up to [next] season.”