‘I Did Not Want to Leave’: ‘The Voice’ Coach Reveals Unceremonious Firing

Sir Tom Jones says he did not choose to leave The Voice UK after more than a decade as one of the singing competition’s coaches.

The 86-year-old Welsh singer revealed Tuesday, Sept. 8, that ITV removed him from the coaching panel for the show’s upcoming 15th season.

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Jones said the broadcaster told him the decision was connected to a “financial difficulty with insurance,” while ITV has described the changes as a refresh of the program.

Jones addressed his departure in a lengthy Instagram statement, making clear that he would have preferred to remain part of the show.

“To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience. ITV made this decision — obviously a while ago, and I was told just recently. The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance,” he wrote.

The singer added, “They now say in the press they wanted to ‘refresh’ the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn’t be a chair for me. They are offering a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I’m not thrilled about that. So the only thing I know right now, is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

ITV confirmed Jones will not serve as a full-time coach in the next season but said discussions about his possible involvement are continuing, according to PEOPLE.

“We have loved working with Sir Tom Jones over the past nine years on The Voice UK. While he will no longer be a full-time coach on series 15, we continue to talk to Sir Tom and his team about his involvement in the next series,” an ITV spokesperson said.

Jones has been associated with The Voice UK since its debut in 2012, though his tenure has included a one-season absence. He is currently appearing on the 14th season, which is airing on ITV. His acts have won the competition three times.

Reports about the next coaching lineup have suggested major changes. The UK Sun reported that Cheryl, formerly known as Cheryl Cole and Cheryl Tweedy, is being considered as Jones’ replacement. Will.i.am and Kelly Rowland are also expected to return, according to the report.

The show is also reportedly preparing for a hosting change. Stacey Solomon and Alesha Dixon are expected to take over from Emma Willis, who has moved to Strictly Come Dancing.

ITV has not officially confirmed the complete Season 15 lineup.