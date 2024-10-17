Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson to Star in Neil Diamond Tribute Band Movie

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are set to headline Song Sung Blue, a musical drama centered around a Neil Diamond tribute band. Focus Features is backing the venture, which draws inspiration from Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Craig Brewer, known for his work on Dolemite Is My Name, will both pen and direct this tuneful tale. The narrative follows two struggling musicians who find purpose and romance through their shared admiration for the “Sweet Caroline” crooner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This project marks a fitting return to musical cinema for both lead actors. Jackman, fresh from his blockbuster success in Deadpool & Wolverine, is no stranger to belting out tunes on the big screen, having showcased his vocal prowess in The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables. Hudson, too, brings musical credentials to the table, having recently released her debut album, Glorious.

Hudson’s filmography has consistently intersected with music, from her breakout role in Almost Famous to her near-casting in Moulin Rouge! She memorably performed “You’re So Vain” in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and “Cinema Italiano” in the movie musical Nine. The actress has also expressed her desire to portray Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks in a biopic, describing it as a “bucket list” project.

“I still believe in that marriage of cinema and music, and some people just do it better than others,” Hudson told IndieWire. “Writing a musical is one of the things I’ve always wanted to do. I’m sure, at some point, I’ll get into that.” The star of the dark comedy Shell also revealed to the outlet her plans to tour for Glorious in early 2025 after completing Song Sung Blue.

Jackman, meanwhile, recently announced a 2025 residency at Radio City Music Hall titled Hugh Jackman Live From New York with Love. The concert will feature songs from The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man. His musical theater credentials include starring in the Broadway revivals of Oklahoma! and Carousel. He has also headlined one-man shows The Man. The Music. The Show in 2019, and Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway in 2011.

The ensemble cast of Song Sung Blue boasts an impressive lineup, including Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. Rising talents Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley round out the star-studded roster.

For Jackman, this role comes on the heels of his 56th birthday celebration and adds to an already busy schedule. The versatile actor has roles lined up in Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie and The Death of Robin Hood, reports Deadline.

Hudson’s involvement in Song Sung Blue precedes her anticipated appearance in Mindy Kaling’s basketball-themed comedy series Running Point, where she’ll portray the president of a legendary franchise. The actress recently graced screens in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

As Hollywood continues churning out musical biopics and tribute tales, Song Sung Blue stands out with its unique premise and star power. With Brewer’s track record in music-driven narratives, evidenced by Hustle & Flow and the Footloose remake, expectations are high for this melodious project.