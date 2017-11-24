How the Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for families to get together and share what they are thankful for. Celebrities are no different, with famous faces from coast to coast celebrating one of America’s most beloved holidays.
Celebrities used social media to wish their friends, families and fans a happy Thanksgiving. The holiday is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of November, giving us an opportunity to fill our stomachs before rushing to stores on Black Friday.
The Thanksgiving holiday is associated with the Pilgrims, who arrived at Plymouth in 1620. In 1621, they celebrated their first successful harvest after the Wampanoag tribe taught them how to farm.
The Thanksgiving holiday has been an American tradition since the Revolutionary War period. During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln declared a national Thanksgiving Day for November. Since 1942, the holiday has been celebrated on the third Thursday of November.
Here’s a look at how celebrities across the country celebrated the holiday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Son’s First Thanksgiving Day Parade
This year was the first time Sebastian, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s son, saw the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. His 3-year-old son was in awe.
“His first parade. Thank you all for being so cool. New Yorkers are the best,” the Hamilton creator wrote.
“I LOVE HIIIIIIIIIM!” -Sebastian pic.twitter.com/IGO16Z317V— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 23, 2017
“Good morning! Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful,” Miranda wrote earlier.
Good morning!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 23, 2017
Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful
Chrissy Teigen celebrated “Dinner-at-2:30 Day.”
Happy dinner-at-2:30 day! https://t.co/9ySWABaxo0— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 23, 2017
Kevin Jonas also shared this adorable photo with his daughter.
Love Thanksgiving morning keeping traditions alive watching the #thanksgivingdayparade… https://t.co/qTdV5SFjNQ pic.twitter.com/dXsdZrLNkL— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 23, 2017
Kelly Clarkson shared a family photo:
Happy Thanksgiving! #TheOnlyKiddoMissingIsSeth #HeWasBusyOnAnotherRedCarpet ? pic.twitter.com/7khiFB01GC— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 23, 2017
Ryan Reynolds’ Naughty Thanksgiving
“Dear Mr. Reynolds, may I please see your balls? Asking for a friend,” a Ryan Reynolds fan tweeted.
“Siri just read this out loud to my daughters. Happy Thanksgiving,” the Deadpool actor replied.
Siri just read this out loud to my daughters. Happy Thanksgiving. https://t.co/X5IBjPWuqp— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 23, 2017
“Every Thanksgiving we’d gather round the table and watch Dad carve the turkey with a hammer. It was his way of reminding us it’s Thursday,” Blake Lively’s husband added.
Every Thanksgiving we’d gather round the table and watch Dad carve the turkey with a hammer. It was his way of reminding us it’s Thursday.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 23, 2017
“Happy Thanksgiving everyone!” The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani wrote. “Eat the food you wanna eat, drink the drinks you wanna drink, avoid the conversations you wanna avoid.”
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 23, 2017
Eat the food you wanna eat, drink the drinks you wanna drink, avoid the conversations you wanna avoid.
Hugh Jackman Counts His Calories
Hugh Jackman is Australian, but that didn’t stop the Greatest Showman actor from eating too much turkey.
Just booked my ticket to Thanksgiving Dinner. 1 meter for every calorie I’m about to consume.— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 23, 2017
To every single one of you – I’m so grateful. #HappyThanksgiving2017 #Grateful pic.twitter.com/0Ppb13iFEQ
“On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful to all the people who are still talking to me,” comedian Chelsea Handler wrote.
On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful to all the people who are still talking to me. ???— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 23, 2017
Heidi Klum had fun on a trampoline.
The Kardashians’ Turkey Day
Kim Kardashian posted old home movies.
Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/szz18wgRVC pic.twitter.com/P5PvRLiu3w— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2017
Kris Jenner wished everyone a “a very Happy Thanksgiving, filled with joy, love, family and friends!”
Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of her children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Ellen Shares Recipes You Shouldn’t Make
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a clip from her show on terrible recipes.
Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you’re not making any of these recipes. pic.twitter.com/XL205nk03c— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 23, 2017
More seriously though, she added, “Sending love and thanks to all of my followers, who absolutely should not be reading this from under the Thanksgiving table.”
Sending love and thanks to all of my followers, who absolutely should not be reading this from under the Thanksgiving table.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 23, 2017
SWAT star Shemar Moore wished a Happy Thanksgiving to all his “baby girls”!
Viola Davis shared a video of herself having fun in her kitchen.
My favorite holiday by far because I get to reflect about what I love about my life. Usually, I focus on what needs to be BETTER! Ahh….but God has blessed me to fear vulnerability but still have the courage to seek it. Understanding that my heart, my truth, my authenticity is my greatest asset. AND my flaws, my mistakes are to be forgiven….with grace….God’s grace…daily. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours…with LOVE ❤❤❤
