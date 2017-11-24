How the Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for families to get together and share what they are thankful for. Celebrities are no different, with famous faces from coast to coast celebrating one of America’s most beloved holidays.

Celebrities used social media to wish their friends, families and fans a happy Thanksgiving. The holiday is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of November, giving us an opportunity to fill our stomachs before rushing to stores on Black Friday.

The Thanksgiving holiday is associated with the Pilgrims, who arrived at Plymouth in 1620. In 1621, they celebrated their first successful harvest after the Wampanoag tribe taught them how to farm.

The Thanksgiving holiday has been an American tradition since the Revolutionary War period. During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln declared a national Thanksgiving Day for November. Since 1942, the holiday has been celebrated on the third Thursday of November.

Here’s a look at how celebrities across the country celebrated the holiday.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Son’s First Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year was the first time Sebastian, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s son, saw the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. His 3-year-old son was in awe.

“His first parade. Thank you all for being so cool. New Yorkers are the best,” the Hamilton creator wrote.

“Good morning! Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful,” Miranda wrote earlier.

Good morning!

Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 23, 2017

Chrissy Teigen celebrated “Dinner-at-2:30 Day.”

Kevin Jonas also shared this adorable photo with his daughter.

Kelly Clarkson shared a family photo:

Ryan Reynolds’ Naughty Thanksgiving

“Dear Mr. Reynolds, may I please see your balls? Asking for a friend,” a Ryan Reynolds fan tweeted.

“Siri just read this out loud to my daughters. Happy Thanksgiving,” the Deadpool actor replied.

Siri just read this out loud to my daughters. Happy Thanksgiving. https://t.co/X5IBjPWuqp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 23, 2017



“Every Thanksgiving we’d gather round the table and watch Dad carve the turkey with a hammer. It was his way of reminding us it’s Thursday,” Blake Lively’s husband added.

Every Thanksgiving we’d gather round the table and watch Dad carve the turkey with a hammer. It was his way of reminding us it’s Thursday. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 23, 2017

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone!” The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani wrote. “Eat the food you wanna eat, drink the drinks you wanna drink, avoid the conversations you wanna avoid.”

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!



Eat the food you wanna eat, drink the drinks you wanna drink, avoid the conversations you wanna avoid. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 23, 2017

Hugh Jackman Counts His Calories

Hugh Jackman is Australian, but that didn’t stop the Greatest Showman actor from eating too much turkey.

Just booked my ticket to Thanksgiving Dinner. 1 meter for every calorie I’m about to consume.

To every single one of you – I’m so grateful. #HappyThanksgiving2017 #Grateful pic.twitter.com/0Ppb13iFEQ — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 23, 2017

“On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful to all the people who are still talking to me,” comedian Chelsea Handler wrote.

On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful to all the people who are still talking to me. ??? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 23, 2017

Heidi Klum had fun on a trampoline.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone ??❤️? @officialmelb A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

The Kardashians’ Turkey Day

Kim Kardashian posted old home movies.

Kris Jenner wished everyone a “a very Happy Thanksgiving, filled with joy, love, family and friends!”

Wishing all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving, filled with joy, love, family and friends! ??? #Thankful #Blessed #Love #HappyThanksgiving A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of her children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Very thankful A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Ellen Shares Recipes You Shouldn’t Make

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a clip from her show on terrible recipes.

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you’re not making any of these recipes. pic.twitter.com/XL205nk03c — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 23, 2017



More seriously though, she added, “Sending love and thanks to all of my followers, who absolutely should not be reading this from under the Thanksgiving table.”

Sending love and thanks to all of my followers, who absolutely should not be reading this from under the Thanksgiving table. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 23, 2017





SWAT star Shemar Moore wished a Happy Thanksgiving to all his “baby girls”!

Happy Thanksgiving to ALL my Homies, FANS, n Baby Girls!!! I hope you’re ALL getting your dranky drank and your Grub on Today!! ??????Gobble Gobble ???? #thankful #Thanksgiving A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

Viola Davis shared a video of herself having fun in her kitchen.

