This Is How Much Money Celebrities Make on Instagram

For most people, Instagram is a place to share memories with family and friends. For celebrities, though, it’s a major cash cow.

Stars can make thousands, if not millions, of dollars off Instagram posts promoting products, experiences, establishments, and more according to Hopper HQ’s annual list. Certain companies pay more than others and, therefore, some stars make more than others. Likewise, some companies and products are more prone to this kind of advertisement.

For example, just about everyone has seen subscription box ads in their feed thanks to reality stars and the like, right? Exactly.

Instagram ads from famous folks can be discrete or totally in your face, but you can almost guarantee that if you follow someone famous — or slightly famous — they’re making a buck or two off the social media platform. Stars known for using Instagram as a source of income include Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and even Beyonce.

Prices for each post varies based on what the product is and which celebrity is endorsing it. Some can fetch stars upwards of $1 million, while others can bring in a more modest, but still impressive, $722,000 each. Regardless, it’s not a bad way to make a living.

So, how much do your favorite stars make on Instagram? Here’s the scoop.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is pretty much the queen of Instagram, so it should come as no surprise to fans that she’s No. 1 on Hopper HQ’s list of highest paid celebrity influencers. After all, she’s the youngest self-made billionaire.

Jenner makes a reported $1,266,000 per post on average, which is a 27 percent increase from last year. In 2018, Hopper HQ listed her at No. 2 on its list, estimating that she charged $1 million per post at the time.

The majority of Jenner’s Instagram posts are dedicated to selfies, photos of daughter Stormi Webster and promotional posts about her makeup line and Kylie Skin skincare line. She does, however, occasionally feature a post about different products, which she’s paid for.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande might not be the first celebrity you think of when you think Instagram advertisements, but Hopper HQ listed her as the No. 2 highest-paid celebrity on its list.

The “7 Rings” singer makes an astounding $996,000 per Instagram post. She has 159 million followers, with whom she mostly shares selfies and promo for her music, tours and merchandise. Grande does occasionally break from that to share different products and the like with those who follow her.

Grande is popular on the social media site, with each of her posts garnering millions of likes, no matter the subject matter. Lately, she sticks mostly to a black-and-white aesthetic.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo landed at No. 3 on Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List. The athlete has been featured on the list in the past.

In 2018, Ronaldo landed in third place again, though he was making significantly less at the time. The 34-year-old, who now has 176 million Instagram followers according to Daily Mail, was making $750,000 per post at the time.

Nowadays, he’s said to charge $975,000 per Instagram advertisement. His paid posts tend to be more subtle than most, but do sometimes feature on his Instagram grid. Ronaldo shares mainly selfies, vacation photos and pictures from the pitch for his millions of followers to enjoy.

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that made Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List. Kim Kardashian, a social media aficionado, also makes a pretty penny off the social media site.

Kardashian, 38, is featured at No. 4 on the list. She was featured in the same spot on the list in 2018. Currently, she has 144,000 Instagram followers, and is paid $910,000 to share Instagram ads with them.

That’s a significant increase from 2017, when she charged just $720,000. She often shares promotional posts on her Instagram Story, though they do sometimes land in her feed.

Kardashian mainly posts selfies, family photos and pictures promoting KKW Beauty.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is no stranger to Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List. She has, however, dropped in the standings since her last appearance.

In 2017, she was said to charge $550,000 per post on the social media platform. She had 122 million followers at the time.

Gomez, 27, was in first place in those rankings, and while she makes much more money now, she has dropped to fifth place on the 2018 list. She now charges $886,000 per post on Instagram. Like those before her, she doesn’t often share promoted posts, but they occasionally feature in her feed or on her Instagram Story.

While Gomez has moved down in the ranking, she’s making more money and has more followers. More than 153 people follow her on Instagram now.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson certainly isn’t hurting for money given all the jobs he’s had recently, but he’s still making extra cash of his Instagram posts. According to Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List, the action star makes a significant amount of money off social media posts.

The Rock reportedly charges $882,000 per promoted posts. He landed at No. 6 on the list this year.

He previously appeared in the top 10 on Hopper HQ’s 2018 list, also in sixth place. At the time, he was charging only $650,000 per Instagram advertisement.

The Rock now boasts more than 151 million followers on the social media platform. He mostly shares photos from behind the scenes on different films, pictures with his family and snapshots from the gym.

Beyonce

Beyonce isn’t the most active celebrity on Instagram, but she still made Hopper HQ’s list of highest-paid celebrity Instagram influencers.

Naturally, a social media shout out from Beyonce doesn’t come cheap. She’s the highest-paid star in show business, after all. Currently, she charges a whopping $785,000 per post on the social media site.

In the past, however, she charged a slightly more modest $700,000.

The majority of Beyonce’s posts are celebrating her work, pictures from nights out, or family photos of her children and husband, Jay-Z. She does occasionally, however, feature other things, like products and clothing from different brands.

Taylor Swift

While Taylor Swift has never done an Instagram ad, according to Daily Mail, she stands to make some serious profit off them if she did. Hopper HQ ranked her at No. 8 on its Instagram Rich List, noting that she charges a hefty amount of money for a paid post.

Swift, who mostly posts selfies, posts promoting her own work and candid photos with friends, charges a reported $748,000 to share Instagram ads with her 119 million followers. She has never been featured on the list in the past, perhaps because her rates weren’t known.

It’s unclear why Swift doesn’t share Instagram ads like other celebrities.

Neymar

Brazilian soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. is a star on and off the pitch. He also makes a solid living off Instagram posts according to Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List.

The young athlete reportedly charges $722,000 to share Instagram advertisements with his followers via his feed or his Instagram Story. He dropped just one spot in the rankings from 2018, when he was charging $600,000 per post.

Most of his posts are personal, but he does regularly feature posts he’s paid to share on his account. da Silva Santos Jr. tends to keep those posts more subtle than other stars, though.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is active on social media and has a huge following so it should come as no surprise that he’s featured on Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List.

The singer landed at No. 10 on the list, rounding out the highest-paid stars. Bieber, who mostly posts selfies and photos with wife Hailey Baldwin, charges $722,000 to promote things to his fans and followers.

He has a jaw-dropping 115 million followers on the site. It’s unclear if he has been featured on the Instagram Rich List in the past.

Given Bieber’s incredible wealth, it should come as no surprise that he’s always looking for other ways to make a little cash.