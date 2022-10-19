Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Engaged to Singer

Billy Ray Cyrus may have just confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend, singer Firerose, as Us Weekly noted. On Instagram, Cyrus posted numerous photos of himself and his partner, who was sporting a big diamond on her ring finger. In September, it was reported that Cyrus was dating Firerose following his split from Tish Cyrus.

In the photo set, which Cyrus captioned with a simple, "Autumn," he and Firerose share a tight embrace. Of course, the most interesting part of the photo series concerns the fact that Firerose is wearing a large diamond on her ring finger. While neither she nor Cyrus outright confirmed an engagement, the comments section was filled with people offering up their congratulations.

As previously mentioned, a family friend confirmed that the pair were dating back in September. They said, "They've been dating for a little while." The source also stressed that there was no overlap between this relationship and Cyrus' with his estranged wife. The insider added, "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

There are photos of Cyrus and Firerose dating back to August 2021. At that time, the two singers were promoting their collaboration, "New Day." While it's unclear exactly how long they've been an item, this news emerged several months after it was reported that Tish filed for divorce. Cyrus and Tish wed in 1993 and share five children together — Trace, Braison, Miley, Noah, and Brandi. The estranged couple issued a joint statement about the end of their marriage.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," their joint statement read. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths." It continued, "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."