Billy Ray Cyrus Now Dating a Singer Amidst Divorce From Tish

Billy Ray Cyrus has a new woman in his life. PEOPLE reported that Billy Ray is dating a woman named Firerose, an Australian singer. The news comes months after Billy Ray's estranged wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce.

In late September, a Cyrus family source confirmed that Billy Ray was dating Firerose. The source said, "They've been dating for a little while." While they have reportedly been dating for some time, the insider stressed that there was no overlap between this relationship and Billy Ray's former relationship with Tish. They continued, "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

Billy Ray and Firerose are also sparking engagement rumors. In September, Firerose posted a photo with what appeared to be a diamond on her ring finger. PEOPLE did reach out to representatives for Billy Ray, but they had no comment on the report.

As PEOPLE noted, Firerose has photos with Billy Ray dating back to August 2021. Around that time, the two singers were promoting their collaboration, "New Day." Even though they've been dating for "a little while," it's unclear exactly how long they've been an official item. Months prior to this report, Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April after nearly three decades of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences," as the reason for the split and PEOPLE also reported that the estranged pair had not lived together in over two years. Billy Ray and Tish wed in 1993 and share five children — Trace, Braison, Miley, Noah, and Brandi.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," Billy Ray and Tish's joint statement read. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths." It continued, "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."