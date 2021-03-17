How Madison LeCroy Reacted to Questions About Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

✖

It was previously rumored that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez broke up and put an end to their two-year engagement. However, the pair quickly denied breakup rumors but noted that they were working on their relationship. In light of this drama, Madison LeCroy, who was previously accused of having an affair with Rodriguez, responded to the news, according to The Sun.

The publication reported that LeCroy appeared to be trying to get a workout in when paparazzi asked her about the Lopez and Rodriguez situation. One of the photographers asked the Southern Charm star whether she was aware of the reports concerning the couple's relationship, to which she answered that she "did not" hear about them. The paparazzi continued to question LeCroy about the situation and asked her whether she had anything to do with the pair's rumored split. She responded, "I'd rather not talk about it," before she walked away.

While it was previously reported that Lopez and Rodriquez split, they subsequently released a statement to TMZ to deny the report. Their statement read, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." A source close to the pair released their own statement to PEOPLE about the status of the relationship, telling the publication that they were indeed still an item. The insider said, "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up."

The source also addressed speculation that LeCroy had something to do with their rough patch, as it was previously alleged that Rodriguez was getting close with the Bravo personality. LeCroy previously confirmed that she was in contact with the former baseball player. However, she told Page Six that she "never met up" with Rodriguez in person. She claimed that they spoke on the phone and that they are just acquaintances. LeCroy added that they "never had any kind of anything." PEOPLE reported that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lopez and Rodriguez fell into a bit of a rough patch as they have been in different locations (Lopez is in the Dominican Republic filming a movie). A source said, "She's working in the Dominican Republic, and he's in Miami, so it's tough seeing each other, especially with quarantining and COVID," and added that they "want to try to stay together."