Eric Dane Official Cause of Death Confirmed

Eric Dane’s official cause of death has been confirmed following the Grey’s Anatomy actor’s death on Feb. 19 at age 53.

The late Euphoria star was determined to have died due to respiratory failure, with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) listed as an underlying cause of death, according to the death certificate obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dane’s family, which includes estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart, 54, and their two daughters, 15-year-old Billie and 13-year-old Georgia, announced Dane’s death with a “heavy heart” last month — less than a year after he announced in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” they told PEOPLE in a statement. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” they continued. “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Gayheart followed up with a message of gratitude on her Instagram Story days later, writing, “I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community. There aren’t words to express our gratitude.” She continued, “You are truly holding us up during this difficult time.”

Following Dane’s death, Netflix released a conversation with the late actor, titled Famous Last Words, which was intended to debut posthumously. In the interview, Dane described his mood as buoyant, despite the progression of his ALS. “There’s no reason for me to be happy in any individual moment, but I am,” he said.

He also shared life lessons with his daughters, encouraging them to live “in the present” and to “fall in love” with whatever made them passionate in life while choosing the friends who would accompany them on that journey “wisely.”

“Finally, fight with every ounce of your being, and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit,” he told his daughters, adding, “I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high.

“Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything,” he concluded. “Good night. I love you. Those are my last words.”