How Did Lorraine Warren Die?

Fans of Lorraine Warren and her paranormal body of work are in mourning following the 92-year-old’s death on Thursday. Warren, who traveled the country with her late husband Ed Warren, lecturing about demons, the supernatural and physic phenomena, died peacefully in her sleep, her son-in-law said.

Although the exact cause of death has not been announced, her son-in-law Tony Spera announced on Facebook that she died in her sleep at her Connecticut home on April 18.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night. The family requests that you respect their privacy at this time,” the statement read. “Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her.”

Warren’s grandson, Chris McKinnell, wrote in a Facebook post that Warren was “happy and laughing until the very end.”

“Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed. She was happy and laughing until the very end,” McKinnell wrote. “She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating her life and honoring her beautiful soul. Remember to treasure those you love while you can. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Many fans of Warren’s work and the work she inspired, like The Conjuring and The Amityville Horror moves, took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to the paranormal pioneer.

Actress Vera Farmiga, who portrayed Warren in The Conjuring, shared several photos of herself and Warren together.

My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword… pic.twitter.com/Kn2E6ZO9fL — Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) April 19, 2019

“My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges,” Farmiga wrote. “I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.”

Celebrity ghost hunter Lee Roberts shared a tribute to Warren on Twitter. “RIP Lorraine Warren, a pioneer in the Paranormal field,” Roberts wrote. “Most of you will know the name from The Conjuring films but Lorraine and husband Ed were both Paranormal enthusiasts in their own rights. She’ll be sadly missed by many.”

“the real lorraine warren went to the heaven and now i’m [broken]! can’t find words what i feel now RIP angel! lorraine is flying with angel, meeting with ed warren again,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Warren and her husband were among the most famous and prolific ghost hunters in the United States, leaving an indelible mark on the pop culture world. Along with spearheading paranormal investigations, Warren operated The Warren’s Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.