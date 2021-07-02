How Britney Spears Is Reportedly Feeling About Fighting Her Conservatorship

✖

Britney Spears is keeping it positive despite her recent legal setback. The pop star, 39, is "not backing down" from her fight to end her conservatorship after a judge in her case denied her request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate Wednesday, a source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight. "She is ready to fight this fight. She is feeling confident and strong and wants her voice to be heard," the insider continued.

A court order signed Wednesday made both Jamie and Bessemer Trust Company co-conservators of her estate, but Thursday, Bessemer Trust filed to resign, saying in court documents that Britney's bombshell testimony in court last week called out the conservatorship as "abusive." Britney's legal team asked the court in November to suspend Jamie from his conservatorship duties and appoint Bessemer Trust as the sole conservator, but court documents obtained by ET reveal the trust is resigning due to Britney claiming "irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony." The trust also claimed they believed the musician was in the conservatorship voluntarily and had consented to them being a co-conservator.

Britney's testimony in court last week was eye-opening as she alleged she was being abused by her family through the courts. "I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. "I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don't want me to have children, any more children." Calling out her father specifically, Britney said, "He was the one who approved all of it... [He loved] the control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved it."

"I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life; I deserve to have a two to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do," she later said of her wishes to step back from the spotlight if her conservatorship were to end. "I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Jamie's attorney said in a statement to the judge following his daughter's testimony, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."