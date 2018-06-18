‘House of Cards’ Star Reg E. Cathey Leaves Behind $500,000 After Dying From Lung Cancer

The Wire and House of Cards actor Reg E. Cathey reportedly had a small fortune at the time of his February death.

Reg E. Cathey, the prolific actor whose career spanned four-decades, reportedly had $495,000 divided into several different accounts at the time of his February death, according to documents obtained by TMZ, and several different relatives could have a claim to the assets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cathey passed away in February at the age of 59 surrounded by family and friends following a battle with lung cancer.

David Simon, creator of The Wire, the HBO series which Cathey starred in for 23 episodes, was the first to break the news of the actor’s death.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

“Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing,” Simon wrote on Twitter.

The news, which was later confirmed by several publications, rocked the entertainment world, with Hollywood stars taking to social media to mourn the loss.

“Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Reg,” House of Cards creator Beau Willimon wrote.

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg. pic.twitter.com/p9DXFgDevP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2018

“Just read that Reg E. Cathey has passed away. Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts. He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks. Rest In Peace my friend,” Miles Teller, who starred alongside Cathey in Fantastic Four, wrote.

Just read that Reg E. Cathey has passed away. Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts. He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks. Rest In Peace my friend. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 10, 2018

Cathey, who starred in a number of roles and tallied a total of 80 credits during the span of his career, won an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Guest Actor for House of Cards. Prior to his death, he was scheduled to appear in the Signature Theatre’s production of Stephen Adly Guigis’ Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train in New York, though he had to leave the production due to “personal reasons.”

According to Cathey’s stepmother, the actor was cremated and his family spread his ashes in New York City, which serves as his home for the majority of his adult life.