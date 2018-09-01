‘House of Cards’: Robin Wright Thinks Kevin Spacey Could Be Reformed

Robin Wright has issued a rare comment on the sexual assault allegations levied against her House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey.

Wright has remained mostly silent on the numerous allegations of assault and harassment against the 59-year-old actor, who was fired from House of Cards. In an extensive interview with Net-a-Porter, Wright was asked if she thinks Spacey deserves an eventual return to Hollywood. She slightly sidestepped the question and clarified that she thins that any person “has the ability to reform.”

“I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t,” she said. “I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

Wright, who also appeared in 2017’s Wonder Woman, was also asked a bit more about Spacey. She was allegedly hesitant to answer, but carefully took on the question posed to her by journalist Ajesh Patalay.

Wright confessed she felt sorry for her co-star in a general sense. She observed that it is tough for anyone whose personal lives are blown up in the media, but she clarified that she in no way was condoning Spacey’s alleged behavior.

“I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena,” Wright said. “It’s a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share [a performance] with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry. It’s so invasive. I believe everyone’s personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever – I don’t believe it should be anybody’s business.”

She continues, “But I’m not talking about this [#MeToo] movement. I’m talking about media. The exposure. It’s an awful feeling. A stranger deciding they know who you are and they are going to put that in a… I mean, it’s criminal, it really is.”

The 52-year-old actress, who will be top-lining the final House of Cards season solo, also revealed that she has not talked to her disgraced co-star since the scandal broke and does not plan to reach out to him.

“He’ll reach out when he’s ready, I’m sure,” Wright said. “I think that’s the way it should go.”

All previous seasons of House of Cards are available on Netflix. Season 6 will be released on Friday, Nov. 2.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Nathaniel E. Bell