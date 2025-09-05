‘House of Cards’ and ‘Forrest Gump’ Star Robin Wright Has Moved Away From the US

Robin Wright has bid farewell to the “s—tshow” that is the United States.

The House of Cards actress, 59, revealed to The Sunday Times this week that she and her boyfriend, architect Henry Smith, are living an idyllic life in their home on the English seaside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s liberating to be done,” Wright told the publication. “Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 percent of what you wanted.”

Actress Robin Wright poses for a photocall as part of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in the principality of Monaco on June 16, 2025. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

The Forrest Gump star has no regrets when it comes to moving from her home in California to the U.K., telling the outlet candidly, “America is a s—show.”

“I love being in [England],” she continued. “There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.”

Wright said her move was also partially influenced by all the noise in Los Angeles. “Everyone’s building a huge house, and I’m just done with all that — I love the quiet,” she said, adding of Smith, “And I’ve met my person. Finally.”

Having met her 52-year-old beau at a country pub, Wright praised the British-born, Australian-raised architect as a “sweetheart” and a “good, decent adult.”

Henry Smith and Robin Wright attend the Closing Ceremony during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 17, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The Princess Bride actress, who was previously married to Sean Penn, Clement Giraudet and Dane Witherspoon, told the Times that it was “so relaxing” to be “seen and loved for who I am” with Smith.

“That’s exactly what I wanted,” she said. “I’m turning 60 and I’m, like, ‘Is this it?’ I love being alone and I’ve done that many times. But I’m, like, ‘I want to grow old with somebody, and travel and see the world.’”

Asked if she would marry again, however, Wright answered, “No. God no. Why? That’s just unnecessary.”