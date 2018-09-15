Every Death in ‘House of Cards’ Season 5

Ahead of House of Cards‘ sixth season release, it is time for a refresher on season 5. And in case you forgot, there’s a high body count.

Character deaths have always been major factors in the Netflix favorite. From Zoe Barnes’ murder-by-subway to Edward Meechum’s brave sacrifice, fans have learned not to get too attached to anyone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In season 5, we had a load of supporting character deaths. We have political kills, accidental deaths, poisonings and bold murders just to tie up loose ends.

Here are all the notable character deaths in House of Cards season 5:

Thomas Yates

The biggest death in season 5 has to be Thomas Yates, the writer who gets inside access to the Underwoods.

Over the course of seasons four and five, he has an affair with Claire which escalates. However, it seems the arrangement reaches a point where its not enough for either party.

After a brief break, the two secretly reunite in the basement of adviser Mark Usher, and decide to have sex again. However, Tom starts acting strangely and dies in the middle of the act.

It turns out that Claire slipped him poison before the deed and coldly watched him die as they made love one final time.

LeAnn Harvey

Campaign adviser LeAnn Harvey simply got to the point where she knew too much.

After helping the Underwoods hack the election, she knew about all of Frank’s strategies for rigging the election. After she is pushed out as Chief of Staff and gives up all the documentation she has of the crimes, she is ran off the road by an malicious vehicle, presumably at Frank’s order.

Frank watches LeAnn the moments before the attack via spy software in her phone, but decides to close out of the program because he already knows what’s about to happen.

We don’t see LeAnn die, but she is presumed dead after we see her absolutely demolished vehicle towards the end of the episode.

Aidan Macallan

Much like LeAnn, Aidan Macallan knew too much for his own good.

The NSA contractor who helped rig the election got tied up in a load of trouble when he is captured by Russian forces and held as a bargaining chip.

Once he was back on American soil, he tried to hide from authorities but is found dead in his hotel room soon after.

The scene appears to be a staged suicide, and it is implied that an unknown party murdered him by shooting him in the head.

Minor Characters

Several minor characters die throughout season five, some with political ties and some with direct ties to the Underwoods.

Tim Corbet, who we met in season one, is presumed dead after going missing while white-water rafting. Corbet and Frank were close friends who had a secret relationship in college.

Josh Masterson is one of the ICO sympathizer who helps take a family hostage at the end of season four. A manhunt is held for him in the first episode, but we find out Frank has had him held hostage to figure out how to use him for political gain. He ultimately decides to have him killed.

Another terrorist, ICO leader Ahmed Al Ahmadi, is killed by troops at the end of the season, giving the newly sworn in President Claire Underwood a huge win. We met his brother, Yusuf al Ahmadi in season four.

Finally, an American scientist is found dead after aiding Russia with some shady research in Antarctica. He’s apparently a very important person, as Claire instructs his body be “lost” in transit home and shady adviser Jane shreds documents related to his work.

House of Cards‘ sixth season will be released on Nov. 2, 2018.

Photo Credit: Netflix