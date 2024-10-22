Tom Hanks’ New Movie Will Have a ‘Forrest Gump’ Reunion

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright will be on the same screen again. PEOPLE is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming film Here, which reunites Forrest Gump stars Hanks and Wright. Director Robert Zemeckis is behind the camera 30 years after they made the 1994 film together

“We all know each other so well,” Hanks says in the video. Wright adds, “Working with people you know and you’re compatible with, there’s nothing like that.” Hanks continues: “We could put our heads together and know exactly what we wanted to try different,” speaking of reuniting with Wright and Zemeckis on set. Wright also says the forthcoming film is “one of the best working experiences of my career.” Zemeckis adds: “I’ve been looking to do a movie with Tom and Robin since the three of us did Forrest Gump.”

Hanks starred as the lead and title character in the 1994 historical drama, which won six Oscars. Wright portrayed Jenny, Forrest’s childhood friend whom he marries by the end of the movie. Forrest Gump takes viewers through America from the 1950s to the ’70s from the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75, whose dream is to reunite with his childhood sweetheart. The film earned nearly $700 million by the end of its theatrical run.

Zemeckis has collaborated separately with both Hanks and Wright since the movie’s release. In Here, the film follows one couple throughout different periods of their lives together and is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire. Per an official logline, the film follows “multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the most relatable of human experiences and is a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.” Here also stars Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery. It will be released on Nov. 1.