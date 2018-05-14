‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Opens up in Rare Interview: ‘Love Means Everything to Me’

Jeremy Meeks, the infamous “hot felon,” spoke out in a rare interview this month, telling FV Magazine he has found the love of his life.

In 2014, Meeks became an internet sensation after his mugshot went viral. After he served more than a year in prison for firearm possession and grand theft charges, he signed a modeling contract and found himself in the tabloids due to his crumbling marriage to Melissa, with whom he has a son.

He is now dating TopShop heiress Chloe Green, who is reportedly expecting.

According to TooFab, Meeks did not address those rumors in the FV interview. Instead, he mused about being in love and emotionally fit.

“Love means everything, everything to me. It’s what keeps people alive, it’s what keeps people going, to love and to be loved,” the 34-year-old said. “I’ve never been in this place mentally, emotionally, physically, that I’m in right now. I’ve never been in such an amazing place.”

Meeks told FV he “never thought it was possible” for him to have a career in modeling.

“I heard it a couple of times growing up that I should be a model, but it went in one ear and out the other. I never thought it was possible,” he told the magazine.

Meeks is trying to get away from his life of crime. He wears marks of his life in the Crips gang thanks to his tattoos. His life on “the streets” taught him that karma is real.

“Your word is your bond… to always stay loyal, solid and grounded, and you know, you do good, you get good back, and you do dirty, you get mud back,” Meeks said. “It’s just very simple.”

Meeks also said children growing up in communities where gun violence is common “need education and proper father figures, and people to look up to.”

He continued, “It’s a serious issue, especially in my neighborhood with gun violence at a young age, and so that’s the situation. It’s something that really holds dear to my heart, because it affects me on a weekly basis… Someone I know has been killed and shot… it’s really rapid.”

Meeks said he is trying to use his celebrity or good, teaming up with the WOSMOH (Women of Substance Men of Honor) charity to meet children and give back.

In the interview, Meeks did not touch on his estranged wife, Melissa Meeks. Back in October 2017, she filed for child support and custody. She also accused Meeks of cheating on Green in December.

In November, Meeks told the Sunday Mirror he was in “true love” with Green, denying he was only interested in her because of her money. Her father, Sir Philip Green, is worth an estimated $4.8 billion, according to Forbes.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” Meeks said at the time. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jeremy Meeks