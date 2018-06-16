‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Granted Custody of Son

Viral star “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks has reportedly been granted custody of his 8-year-old son after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Melissa.

The internet celebrity was officially granted his divorce from Melissa last week and was supposed to share joint custody, but after an alleged payment, Meeks will take primary custody.

According to TMZ, the hot ex-felon and his ex reached the agreement shortly after the divorce was final. Under the terms, Meeks gets primary physical custody and Melissa will get a six-figure check.

The original divorce deal allegedly awarded Melissa primary custody with a 70/30 split with each parent. However, plans have changed and starting this summer, Jeremy Jr. will be living in the U.K. with his dad and Jeremy’s girlfriend, Chloe Green.

The child has reportedly already been enrolled in a private school he’ll start attending in the fall. The agreement will allow Jeremy to merge his families, as he and Chloe just had baby Jayden Meeks-Green.

Meeks and Melissa separated in July 2017 and filed for divorce in October, citing irreconcilable differences after being together for eight years.

Meeks originally rose to fame when social media noticed his attractive looks in mugshots while he was serving a a 27-month prison sentence. He was signed to a modeling contract and a talent agent before he was released, and made his male modeling debut in February 2017 during New York Fashion Week. He’s since appeared on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk and the Israeli sunglasses fashion house Carolina Lemke.

Following the split, Meeks started seeing Chloe Green, daughter of billionaire British mogul Philip Green, in July 2017. The two announced the birth of baby Jayden on May 29, via Instagram.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” the couple wrote in the caption. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy. Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

Meeks admitted his relationship with Melissa was over long before he met Green.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” he told the Sunday Mirror in November. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”

Melissa claimed a much different story, saying that she found out that Meeks was cheating on her and that she suffered a miscarriage as a result. She later claimed Meeks was already cheating on Green by late 2017.

Following the announcement of the divorce, a press release was put out by Melissa’s rep that she would be hosting a party at the Crazy Horse III gentleman’s club in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 30.