Horrible Details of Incident That Led to ‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan’s Arrest Surface

Details on Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan’s domestic violence arrest have started to trickle out, painting a nasty picture to start his new year. According to TMZ, the alleged victim spoke to the police upon arrival and shared harsh details that led to the arrest.

The victim claims that Bryan punched her several times on the left side of her face, later putting his arm around her neck and cutting off her breathing. TMZ notes the victim was fearful for her life at this point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former child star was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence while in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on New Year’s Day. No court date was announced but Bryan was unable to make his $10,000 bail, according to Page Six.

Bryan’s mugshot shows he suffered some scratches and cuts during the incident. It’s his latest run-in with the law, after having two arrests in 2024 for DUI, making his total five. He also faced charges of domestic violence as far back as 2020 and had to serve three years of bench probation and join a domestic violence prevention program.

He was also hit with six other charges related to the 2020 arrest, including harassment, coercion, strangulation, and interference with making a report. He also earned second counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree. These charges were dismissed.