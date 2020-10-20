'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan out on Bail After Assault Arrest

✖

Former Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan is reportedly out on bail after being arrested for allegedly strangling a woman on Oct. 16. Bryan, 39, was in a relationship with the alleged woman, police said. Just two weeks before the arrest, Bryan announced he and his wife of 14 years, Carly, were breaking up.

Bryan was booked into Lane County Jail in Oregon late Friday night and was released on Saturday after posing for a mug shot. He posted $8,500 cash bail, Lane County pretrial services supervisor Brian Snaza told TMZ. Bryan was also given a no-contact order, which bars him from making contact with the alleged victim in any way. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, although the district attorney is still deciding if he should be charged.

Bryan was arrested outside his Eugene, Oregon home after 10 p.m. PT on Oct. 16, police told PEOPLE. When police arrived, they found him sitting outside an apartment while the alleged victim, 27, was in another apartment. Bryan allegedly "assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911," a police spokesperson said. Bryan was arrested without incident and booked on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report.

Earlier this month, Bryan and his wife split, he revealed on Instagram. The two are parents to three daughters and a son. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," he wrote. The couple asked for "privacy, compassion, and love during this time" out of their children's interest.

Bryan starred in every season of Home Improvement, playing Brad Taylor, the eldest son of Tim Allen's Tim Taylor and Patricia Richardson's Jill Taylor. He appeared in several other movies and shows, including The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Veronica Mars, ER, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Smallville. Bryan has not acted since 2009.

There has been speculation about a Home Improvement revival or reunion in recent years, but nothing has materialized. In February, Allen said he was interested since he is still communicating with everyone involved in the show. The Last Man Standing star suggested a one-episode reunion special might be the best way to go about it. "I like the idea of doing it as a one-off, like a one-hour movie [versus a full-fledged revival series]," Allen told TVLine.