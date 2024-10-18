Indian actor Bala has landed in legal trouble following accusations of defamation against his former spouse and offspring via social networking platforms. The Kadavanthra law enforcement officials apprehended the thespian early Monday at his Edappally residence, responding to a formal complaint lodged by his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh, reports ANI.

A member of a well-known cinematic family, the Malayalam actor faced charges of undermining a woman’s dignity and violating juvenile protection laws. According to Latestly, prior to his detainment, authorities conducted a medical assessment at Ernakulam General Hospital.

The discord between the estranged couple intensified when Bala publicly alleged that Amrutha was preventing him from seeing their child. This accusation prompted a video response from their daughter, Avantika, who asserted that her father had exhibited inappropriate behavior towards both herself and her mother. Subsequently, Bala released a video statement, declaring, per ANI, that if Avantika no longer wanted to see him, he would cease pursuing a relationship with her.

Amrutha’s legal complaint cited the emotional distress inflicted upon their daughter by Bala’s online posts, Latestly reports. The actor’s manager was also taken into custody during the arrest at Bala’s Kochi apartment.

Following his apprehension, Bala expressed confusion regarding the circumstances leading to his arrest. He stated that he hadn’t made any remarks about his ex-wife and daughter for the past three weeks and did not understand the reason for his arrest, according to Mathrubhumi. This statement was made while being taken for a medical examination by the police.

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted Bala conditional release, imposing strict stipulations, reports the outlet. These included prohibitions on publishing defamatory content about his former wife and daughter on social media platforms and refraining from discussing the case with media outlets.

Bala’s acting career began with his debut in the 2002 Telugu production 2 Much, followed by his foray into Tamil cinema with the 2003 film Anbu. His family’s deep-rooted connections to the Malayalam film industry are evident through his grandfather’s ownership of Arunachala Studios and his father’s prolific career, having directed over 350 films and documentaries, per ANI.