Twitter Mocks Zachery Ty Bryan's Pro-Trump Tweet After He's Arrested for Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend
Zachery Ty Bryan’s Friday arrest not only shocked Home Improvement fans, but also brought renewed attention to his pro-Trump tweet, which was shared just days before he was taken into police custody. Bryan, who starred as Tim Allen's oldest son in all eight seasons of the series, often vocalizes his support for the president on social media.
The tweet, posted on Oct. 14, attacked the media, which Bryan said “spent four years selling a hoax that [Donald Trump] sold out America.” According to Bryan, those reports were false, and the one who “sold out America” was actually Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. His tweet came after the New York Post published a story alleging Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, arranged a meeting between his father and an executive at a Ukrainian energy company Burisma in April 2015.
The media spent four years selling a hoax that @realDonaldTrump sold out America, but @JoeBiden actually did it.— Zachery Ty Bryan (@ZTB) October 14, 2020
That tweet marked Bryan’s last, aside from retweets, before he was taken into police custody at his Oregon home on Friday, Oct. 16. The 39-year-old was arrested after neighbors called police when they heard Bryan and a woman in an argument that continued to escalate until the sound of a physical fight could be heard. Bryan has since been booked at the Lane County Jail and faces three charges – strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report.
As fans flocked to social media to react to news of his arrest and the charges he faces, they also took interest in his Oct. 14 tweet. That tweet became the attention of much mockery. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Said the guy who strangles women.— DeeHour (@DeeLumenHour) October 18, 2020
Just before sharing his tweet, Bryan had retweeted a story from New York Post’s. Retweeted without comment, that headline read, “Obama conference call leaked to Burisma: Biden emails.”prevnext
I hope you don't end up "choking" on these words.— J (@GiantDulin) October 18, 2020
👀— Kris Carp (@Zarfire360) October 18, 2020
Over the course of that same day, Bryan retweeted a number of tweets and stories criticizing Biden. He also shared a Fox News story regarding the New York Post’s report, which said that Hunter’s emails were "under investigation by Senate Homeland Security Committee after hard-drive report emerges."prevnext
What a shock! The guy who strangled his girlfriend is a trump supporter & a Russian propagandist. pic.twitter.com/Xjbq07yqbq— Diana Heliotes (@DianaHeliotes) October 18, 2020
On Oct. 15, Bryan retweeted a tweet from Charlie Kirk. That tweet questioned why Biden wasn’t asked about the New York Post report during his ABC town hall, which was held at the same time as an NBC town hall with Trump.prevnext
This guy got arrested for choking his girlfriend this weekend. https://t.co/xZcShzkqVD— Going Deep Radio (@GoingDeepLou) October 19, 2020
Bryan has also shared several tweets criticizing Big Tech, something that the president has oftentimes taken issue with. On the day of his arrest, he retweeted a tweet that read, “It’s about time for some BIG changes to BIG Tech.”prevnext
Well color me surprised #ZacheryTyBryan #EugeneOregon pic.twitter.com/ed8FdMKive— Salina ⚖️ 💛🐝 (@Salina_Duncan_P) October 17, 2020
Bryan has made his support of Trump well known. On Oct. 13, he criticized Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, writing that she “locked up & kept” Black men “in prison past their release date for jail labor due to the injustice of the corrupt prison-industrial complex.” He went on to praise Trump for passing “the First Step Act, the most significant criminal justice reform legislation in years...”prevnext
You're thing to jail tho https://t.co/Kdi5P8GOI7— Little Debtie (@BoycottLex) October 18, 2020
Bryan was also a viewer of the first presidential debate back on Sept. 29, and tweeted his reactions, including his dislike of moderator Chris Wallace. In a tweet, he quipped, “find you someone who’ll protect you like Chris Wallace protects [Joe Biden].”prevnext
Another pos trump supporter arrested for abusing a woman.
Taking your misogynistic cues from Tim Allen? 🙄😒 Well done. https://t.co/Kut1UzpTPD— Gone_Country (@country_still) October 18, 2020
During that evening, Bryan also offered commentary on the back-and-forth between the two candidates, stating that the president “was more specific” while Biden was “broad and blanketed.” He said that “overall, no minds were changed” by the debate.prev