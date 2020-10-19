Twitter Mocks Zachery Ty Bryan's Pro-Trump Tweet After He's Arrested for Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan’s Friday arrest not only shocked Home Improvement fans, but also brought renewed attention to his pro-Trump tweet, which was shared just days before he was taken into police custody. Bryan, who starred as Tim Allen's oldest son in all eight seasons of the series, often vocalizes his support for the president on social media.

The tweet, posted on Oct. 14, attacked the media, which Bryan said “spent four years selling a hoax that [Donald Trump] sold out America.” According to Bryan, those reports were false, and the one who “sold out America” was actually Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. His tweet came after the New York Post published a story alleging Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, arranged a meeting between his father and an executive at a Ukrainian energy company Burisma in April 2015.

The media spent four years selling a hoax that @realDonaldTrump sold out America, but @JoeBiden actually did it. — Zachery Ty Bryan (@ZTB) October 14, 2020

That tweet marked Bryan’s last, aside from retweets, before he was taken into police custody at his Oregon home on Friday, Oct. 16. The 39-year-old was arrested after neighbors called police when they heard Bryan and a woman in an argument that continued to escalate until the sound of a physical fight could be heard. Bryan has since been booked at the Lane County Jail and faces three charges – strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report.

As fans flocked to social media to react to news of his arrest and the charges he faces, they also took interest in his Oct. 14 tweet. That tweet became the attention of much mockery. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.