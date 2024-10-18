Viral Florida Resident Lieutenant Dan Arrested After Surviving Hurricane Milton

Joseph Malinowski, the fearless mariner who captured public attention for weathering Hurricane Milton aboard his diminutive vessel in Tampa, Florida, has found himself in legal trouble. Known to his TikTok followers as “Lieutenant Dan,” Malinowski was arrested early Friday by Tampa law enforcement, as reported by TMZ.

The one-legged sailor, whose moniker stems from his likeness to Gary Sinise’s character in Forrest Gump, faces multiple charges. These include two outstanding warrants for court absence and a misdemeanor trespassing charge for remaining in a municipal park despite warnings to vacate.

Tampa authorities encountered Malinowski at Bayshore Linear Park and Dock on Thursday. They assert that his watercraft lacked proper sanitation facilities, posing a potential health risk. According to Tampa PD, “Dan told them he did not have an accessible marine sanitation device aboard his boat and didn’t have a record of proper disposal of waste,” per TMZ. Despite instructions to relocate his boat, Malinowski allegedly disregarded multiple cautions, leading to his arrest the following morning.

Brandon Gilchrist, Malinowski’s representative, informed the outlet that “his team is working to bail him out.” Interestingly, his booking information lists his occupation as “TikTok star,” a nod to his recent viral fame.

However, beneath the surface of Malinowski’s newfound celebrity lies a turbulent past. The New York Post reveals an extensive criminal history spanning Florida and North Carolina, with offenses ranging from minor infractions to serious violent crimes.

One particularly alarming incident occurred in February of the previous year. Malinowski allegedly attempted to set a woman ablaze during an altercation at Lake Worth Beach. The victim reported that he doused her with gasoline while she was smoking, prompting her to call emergency services fearing for her life. Although arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the case was inexplicably dropped a month later, according to the publication.

Malinowski’s maritime credentials are also questionable. In March of the previous year, he faced charges for abandoning a 26-foot sailboat named Roan Inish, discovered “on its side and submerged against a sea wall” in Lantana, South Florida. Prosecutors later declined to pursue the case as part of a plea agreement.

The sailor’s stubbornness during Hurricane Milton catapulted him to internet stardom. Despite threats of arrest and dire warnings from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Malinowski refused to evacuate his vessel. His determination caught the attention of major news outlets and social media influencers.

TikTok personality “Tampa” Terrence Concannon, boasting nearly half a million followers, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help Malinowski acquire a larger boat. The fundraiser has amassed over $40,000, with Concannon describing Malinowski as “the kindest soul” who is “always ready to lend a hand” via The Post.

Malinowski’s physical condition is another distinctive aspect of his story. He relies on crutches following the amputation of his left leg above the knee, a consequence of a scooter accident nearly four decades ago.