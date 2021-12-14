‘Home Alone’ Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray’s girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.

The actor’s rep denied that the altercation turned physical, telling the outlet that Ratray and the woman got into a verbal argument. The representative said things were so bad between the two as a result of the incident that they decided to split up. The rep didn’t share what the argument was about. According to police, once they arrived and calmed the situation down, Ratray and the women opted to go their separate ways for the evening. She booked a separate room.

https://youtu.be/8qEoA1sBAbI

Ratray is most famous for tormenting his onscreen brother Kevin (Culkin) in Home Alone. There have been several other franchise films since the first two installments, none of which feature Ratray. But Ratray recently told People Magazine that there was a possible reunion project in the works. It’s unclear where they are in the reunion process as of now.

“They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread, and I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen and Diana [Rein] and Terrie [Snell] and Angela Goethals and Hillary Wolf,” Ratray, 44, told the publication. “The family is moving on their own accord to get together,” he added. “So who knows what’s going to happen in the future?” Ratray is in the new Home Sweet Home Alone film in his role as Buzz.

The craze surrounding the film and its stars always crank up this time of the year. The famous home the McCallister family lived in is now available for rent on Airbnb. Fans of the film can rent the Winnetka, Illinois residence for a $25 stay.