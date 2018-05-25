Hollywood Reacts to Impending Harvey Weinstein Arrest

After news broke on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein will reportedly turn himself in to the New York City Police Department on Friday to face a number of sex crime charges, Hollywood came out in droves to share their thoughts.

The disgraced movie mogul’s decision earned a number of responses from his accusers in the entertainment industry, as well as supporters of the anti-sexual assault #MeToo Movement.

Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s victims and most outspoken actresses against him, wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law,” McGowan wrote. “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.”

It’s been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together + scream the truth #WeSpoke #MeToo #TimesUp #LockHimUp https://t.co/eECuU2YEX1 — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) May 24, 2018

“It’s been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together [and] scream the truth,” actress Lauren Sivan, who accused Weinstein of sexually harassment, tweeted.

We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever. #TimesUp #MeToo https://t.co/fTgP4gYk0H — Women’s March (@womensmarch) May 24, 2018

“We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever,” the official Twitter account for the Women’s March wrote.

Here are how some of others in the entertainment and film industry reacted to the impending arrest:

A friend just texted me with this: “Karma NEVER loses an address.” https://t.co/BOHun3cOn8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 24, 2018

“One phone call and you’re done.” “I have eyes and ears everywhere.” “I’m Harvey Weinstein, you know what I can do.” Not anymore. https://t.co/j3x8njJZWJ — jodikantor (@jodikantor) May 24, 2018

Weinstein was under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for allegations from Lucia Evans, who told investigators she was forced to perform oral sex on Weinstein back in 2004.

Allegations against Weinstein began popping up in droves after the New York Times and New Yorker both released extensive reports on Weinstein’s alleged harassment of dozens of women.

In the months that followed numerous have come forward with allegations of rape, assault and harassment, though he has denied all of them via representatives.

CNN reports additional investigations in Los Angeles and London are underway against Weinstein.