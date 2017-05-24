‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Opens Up About His Eerie Heart Issue Prediction For Alan Thicke

The Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry has opened up about his eerie prediction with Growing Pains star Alan Thicke just three months before the actor's death.

The E! star and the actor's widow, Tanya Thicke, spoke with TooFab in connection with her appearance on the May 31 episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. Thicke had done a reading for the show before his death, where Henry delivered a message from the other side warning him to keep an eye on his heart.

According to Tanya, Alan had never heard of Henry before the visit to their home and went into the reading a skeptic.

"I've been a Tyler fan since episode one, so when my husband told me Tyler's coming over, I go 'Tyler Henry?!' He says, 'Yeah, who is that?' I said, 'Alan, he's the Hollywood Medium!'" explained Tanya. "My husband's like, 'Oh, I should do it?' He was a bit of a skeptic. He opens the door, he's a skeptic. But by the time he closes, he's like, 'Wow, that was interesting, what a talented young man."

Henry spoke about his meeting with Thicke, revealing that he knew he was a skeptic but won him over.

"It was great getting to meet Alan, he was a great energy, very funny, but he was a skeptic and that was OK," he said. "I sat down with him, made a beautiful connection to his grandfather and there were a lot of validations and pertinent pieces of information that came through that he validated, that he acknowledged were true."

"My goal out of that was to give him a sense of comfort that his loved ones were around him and delivering the messages," Henry said.

Those messages included a few late family members giving him their support of his marriage to Tanya, whom he tied the knot with in 2005. And Henry relayed a message from "a man who was stubborn who passed away and acknowledges dying as a result of his heart problem."

The man apparently warned Alan, "Don't be stubborn like I was ... don't let you be me, be proactive in your health and do what I didn't." The actor passed away from a ruptured aorta in December 2016.

Tanya explained that the two did talk about the warning after the reading and Thicke got a full physical, since the two were "planning on having a baby together."

"I was so honored that Tanya had me back, especially after such an event," Henry said of returning to the home for a follow up meeting after his death.

"I felt so honored that you had me there. My goal was to talk about moving forward and honor Alan's life. He was and continues to be an incredible energy and it was tangible, we felt it when we were hanging out. "

[H/T TooFab]