‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star Kenneth Washington’s Cause of Death Released

Kenneth Washington’s cause of death has been released following the Hogan’s Heroes actor’s passing on July 18 at the age of 89.

Washington, who was the last surviving cast member of the classic CBS sitcom, died because of cardiopulmonary arrest and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

Other contributing factors in Washington’s death included respiratory failure and aspiration pneumonia, which is an infection caused by inhaling something other than air, including food, liquid, or saliva, into the lungs, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Kenneth Washington in september 1965. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

The actor’s remains were cremated and scattered at sea, as per his death certificate.

Washington became a familiar face on television in the 1960s after moving from San Francisco to Los Angeles to pursue acting, appearing in guest roles on Star Trek, I Dream of Jeannie, My Three Sons, The Name of the Game, Petticoat Junction, Marcus Welby, M.D., Adam-12 and Dragnet 1967.

Then, in 1970, Washington was cast as Sergeant Richard Baker on Hogan’s Heroes, filling in for Staff Sergeant James “Kinch” Kinchloe after actor Ivan Dixon left the series after Season 5. Washington would only appear on one season of the show, however, as CBS canceled the sitcom the following year.

HOGAN’S HEROES episode ‘The Experts’. Featuring (from left) Bob Crane as Col. Robert E. Hogan, Robert Clary as Cpl. Louis LeBeau, Kenneth Washington stars as Sgt. Richard Baker, Larry Hovis as Sgt. Andrew Carter and Richard Dawson as Cpl. Peter Newkirk. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Washington would continue his acting career throughout the ’70s and ’80s, appearing on The Paul Lynde Show, The F.B.I., The Rockford Files and Police Story as well as in the 1973 film Westworld, as well as in the TV movies J. Edgar Hoover, Money on the Side and Our Family Business, before retiring from Hollywood in 1989.

Washington would then go on to earn his college degree from Loyola Marymount University, later going on to teach a class about Black actors in film at the same university as well as classes in oral interpretation and speech at Southwest College.