Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Video of Daughter While Packing for Olympics

Hoda Kotb had a very special helper when it came to packing for the Winter Olympics: daughter Haley Joy.

The 53-year-old Today Show anchor posted a video of Haley helping her pack a hat and some clothes for the long trip to Pyeongchang, South Korea. In the adorable video, the 11-month-old Haley is seen wearing a shirt that reads “Best Little Sis.”

“[Thanks] to [Jenna Bush Hager] for the awesome hand-me-down poppy top,” Kotb wrote in the caption.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hayley will be staying home with Kotb’s boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, in New York City.

A source told Us Weekly that Kotb was concerned about leaving her first child at home while she was a 14-hour flight away from New York.

“Hoda is so excited to cover the Olympics, but it’s with a very heavy heart,” the source told the magazine. “She decided it would be best for Haley Joy to remain in New York City because she will be so busy working.”

The source said Kotb will be vido chatting with her boyfriend and daughter, and plans on jumping on the first plane out of South Korea before the closing ceremonies start.

The Olympics kicked off on Thursday, with coverage airing on the NBC networks. It started a little more than a month after Kotb was finally promoted to full-time Today Show co-anchor, alongside Savannah Guthrie. She previously held the job on an interim basis aster Matt Lauer was fired in November.

Kotb and Schiffman have been together since 2013. Last month, she told Ellen DeGeneres she might marry Schiffman, who also has a daughter who is in law school.

“Maybe, we might,” Hoda told DeGeneres when asked about wedding plans. “I feel like everything’s great. He’s Haley’s dad. I’m Haley’s mom. We’re together. I feel like there’s not a rush other than we’re old, and if we’re going to do it, we might as well do it. I think it’s fun like this. I don’t mind it. We’re doing our lives. Yeah, I think we’re good this way.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Hoda Kotb