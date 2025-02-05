Hoda Kotb Teases New Career Move With Joanna Gaines Following ‘Today’ Exit

Two television powerhouses are joining forces for a mysterious new venture. Just weeks after her emotional departure from the Today show, Hoda Kotb has revealed her first post-NBC project through a series of intriguing Instagram photos featuring Magnolia Network’s Joanna Gaines, who found fame renovating homes alongside husband Chip Gaines in the HGTV hit Fixer Upper.

The social media posts show the pair in an empty office space, surrounded by camera crews, with one image capturing them in a warm embrace. “Remember i was talking about repotting— gotta take first steps….We have something fun cooking! Come along on the great adventure…..Stay tuned I love @joannagaines,” Kotb wrote in her caption. The post generated immediate excitement, with fans commenting, “Okay this is exciting!!❤️” and “This is going to be good!!!!!!”

While the exact nature of their collaboration remains under wraps, the project follows Kotb’s recent pivot toward wellness initiatives. During a Jan. 6 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed plans for a transformative venture. “So I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago,” she explained. “I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, wait, I feel calmer, I feel better. Woo woo makes you feel good.”

Kotb has described this period as her “repotting” era, embracing uncertainty after leaving her Today show anchor position. “It’s like you’re pulled up by your very roots, your foundation, everything that grounds you, and your roots are in the air, and you’re scared. ‘Where am I going to land?’” she shared during an October episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. She had announced in September that she would step down from her post.

The announcement sparked enthusiasm among fans, with numerous supportive comments on the Instagram post. Gaines herself responded with encouragement, writing, “Let’s go!!! So incredibly proud of you @hodakotb.” Another fan noted, “With this combo…… gonna be great no matter what.”

Kotb’s transition comes after nearly two decades at NBC, including six years anchoring the main Today program. Her Jan. 10 farewell episode transformed into what colleagues dubbed a “Hoda-palooza,” featuring tributes from co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager, along with special guests. Loyal viewers gathered outside with signs while crew members shared in the emotional moments.

While beginning this new chapter, Kotb maintains ties with NBC through her popular Making Space podcast and a contributor agreement. The wellness venture she teased emerged from her personal exploration of holistic practices. “I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast,” she told Clarkson. “This is something that when you leave, you’ll go like, ‘oh my gosh, I feel transformed. I feel different.’ So I’m in the building process of that.”

The collaboration with Gaines, who, along with her husband Chip, now has their own network, suggests an exciting new direction for both television personalities. While fans eagerly await details, Kotb has indicated the project is expected to launch in spring.