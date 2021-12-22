Hoda Kotb Debuts New Hair Transformation on ‘Today Show’

Hoda Kotb is rocking a brand new ‘do! The TODAY host, 57, debuted a new darker hair color during Tuesday’s show, completely changing things up from her lighter, caramel-colored locks. While Kotb is definitely feeling her new look, the daytime star called the color a “happy accident” that resulted from a botched keratin treatment she did at home.

Opening up to guest co-host Sheinelle Jones on Hoda & Jenna, Kotb revealed that while trying to smooth her hair in preparation for a family get-together during the holidays, something went wrong. After three hours of the treatment, she unveiled her hair, which had turned “fire engine orange” in the processing somehow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was Bozo orange,” Kotb said, horrified, as she noted “there was something funky with the chemicals.” The NBC star joked, “I was like an orange Q-tip.” Luckily, Kotb had the TODAY show stylist to help her, with both women waking up at 3:15 a.m. to fix her color before the morning show taping. “She just started putting stuff on it, and it’s dark brown now, so, that’s the way it is,” Kotb said with a smile. “There you go.”

When Kotb debuted her hair on Instagram, followers of Hoda & Jenna were quick to praise the new look as the perfect change for winter. “I know it was a booboo but I really like Hoda’s hair,” one person commented, as another noted, “Hoda’s hair is winter sassy and I’m here for it.” A different viewer added, “You look fabulous…. What a beautiful color for you!” while another wrote, “Love Hoda’s darker hair! Makes you look younger. (Not that you look old to begin with or with lighter hair. [wink emoji])”

Kotb has also made a major change in her technological life recently, deciding after a 10-day retreat without her phone that she was “happier without it” and wanted to only use it for “necessities.” She told Jenna Bush Hager earlier this month, “It was so funny because at the end, I walked out into the world and what I noticed was everybody was hunched over a phone – and no judgment because me too, right? But I looked around and I was like, every single person is hunched.”