Hoda Kotb Announces New Endeavor Outside the ‘Today Show’

Hoda Kotb is entering the podcast world! The TODAY show co-anchor announced Tuesday that her new project, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, would be launching its first two episodes Monday, Sept. 20 on all podcast platforms. Kotb’s new podcast is meant to help people “make space in their lives to be uplifted and find happiness,” according to TODAY.

The new weekly podcast will echo the same kind of energy the longtime daytime personality has brought to her social media posts and two books of quote collections, “I Really Needed This Today” and “This Just Speaks to Me,” and feature inspiring guests who share their stories of perseverance and triumph. “I like to get life advice from people and people who’ve lived incredible lives who are great life coaches, and that’s what this is,” Kotb explained Tuesday to her TODAY colleagues. “So I’ve been interviewing people, and I’m not kidding, I have a notepad next to me while they’re talking and giving life advice.”

In the premiere episode, Pastor Michael Todd of the Transformation Church in Tulsa will talk about the power of life transformation. Later, best-selling author Suleika Jaouad will detail her experience surviving a deadly cancer diagnosis and what she learned along the way, joined by her partner, Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste. New episodes will be released every Monday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms and will feature guests including Mitch Albom and Anne Lamott, as well as others to be announced in coming weeks.

Kotb has spent years interviewing some of the biggest names behind the headlines, but she confessed during an October episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that it wasn’t hard to pick out her least favorite interview of all time. “I know exactly who that is. It’s Frank Sinatra Jr.,” she answered. “It was the worst guest we’ve ever had, bar none. He came for a book, he had a book he was promoting, and he didn’t want to talk about it, so he didn’t say anything.”