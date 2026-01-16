Hoda Kotb Announces New Show a Year After Leaving ‘Today’

Hoda Kotb is launching a new show a year after making her TODAY show exit.

The former NBC anchor announced Wednesday that she will be sitting down for in-depth chats with some familiar faces — including her former TODAY colleague Savannah Guthrie — on her new show Joy Rides.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show, which launches on Jan. 21, is being released on the YouTube channel of Kotb’s wellness company, Joy 101, in partnership with QVC. New episodes are set to release on Wednesdays.

“Hop in, [Hoda Kotb] is going for a Joy Ride! Where to? Doesn’t matter. The best conversations happen when you’re on the move,” Joy 101’s Instagram page wrote in the caption of the show’s teaser trailer Wednesday. “Six incredible guests. Six totally different rides.”

Other celebrity guests included in the trailer include stylist Stacy London, fitness instructor Ally Love, and jewelry designer Jennifer Miller.

The trailer kicks off with Kotb setting off for a bike ride with London. “I’m on a bike. I’m ready for a Joy Ride. I’m at a great park in Brooklyn, and I just need someone to ride with,” she says. “I know who — Stacy London.”

The trailer then shows Kotb reuniting with Guthrie on the TODAY anchor’s early morning ride to work. “Why are you here right now?” Guthrie asks, to which Kotb replies, “Why did I pick you up at the crack of dawn to drive you to work? Because (a) I love you, (b) this is a little Joy Ride.”

Guthrie tells her friend, “If you’re in the car, it’s joy. Because I gotta tell you, normally at this hour, joy is in scarce supply.”

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

The trailer goes on to tease some of the topics Kotb will be tackling with her guests, as she asks Love, “Do you feel like you’re where you’re supposed to be?” and asks London, “What was something that may have been the most difficult thing you’ve ever endured in your life, and what was the lesson you learned from it?” To Miller, Kotb poses the question, “What detour ended up being exactly what you need?”

Kotb’s guests are going to flip the script on her sometimes as well, with Guthrie asking Kotb, “Who are you dating?” and London wondering, “Was there ever a moment that you were like, ‘S—. What did I do?’” Love chimes in, “What do you do when you’re, like, truly scared?”

Joy Rides debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 21, on the Joy 101 YouTube channel.