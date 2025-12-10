Hoda Kotb Reacts After NBC Reveals Her Permanent ‘Today’ Replacement

Hoda Kotb is reacting to her permanent TODAY replacement.

It was announced on Tuesday that 3rd Hour TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones will be joining Jenna Bush Hager as co-host for TODAY’s fourth hour in January.

Since Kotb’s exit in January, Bush Hager has had a rotating guest host lineup on TODAY with Jenna and Friends while she tried to find a permanent replacement. The former First Daughter seemed to be in no rush to find a permanent co-host, but fans have been weighing in their picks over the months. Jones made her TODAY with Jenna & Friends debut in September, just weeks after returning to TODAY following a leave of absence since December. Not surprisingly, Kotb gave her stamp of approval on Instagram.

“Ok. I am weeping,” Kotb wrote. “just watched @jennabhager and @sheinelle_o show us what a match made in heaven looks like. So proud of you both… #proudmom.” Jones will officially take over as co-host on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle beginning on Jan. 12. Meanwhile, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Dyler Dreyer will remain co-hosts of the third hour of TODAY.

Kotb has returned to TODAY on numerous occasions throughout the year since officially exiting, both in an official and unofficial capacity. Most recently, she returned as co-host for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.

TODAY — Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Monday, January 6, 2025 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Meanwhile, Jones is the latest permanent co-host of TODAY’s fourth hour, which debuted in 2007. Back then, it was hosted by Kotb, Ann Curry, and Natalie Morales. Kathie Lee Gifford replaced Curry and Morales in 2008, and until 2019, the fourth hour was Kathie Lee and Hoda. Bush Hager then replaced Gifford in 2019 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and instead of choosing a permanent co-host immediately following Kotb’s departure, Bush Hager opted for rotating co-hosts on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. That is, Jones joins her in the New Year.

Considering Sheinelle Jones has been a favorite on TODAY for over 10 years now, Jenna Bush Hager is in very good company on the fourth hour. TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle begins on Jan. 12 on NBC, and until then, TODAY with Jenna & Friends will continue to air on the network as Bush Hager prepares to welcome her permanent co-host.