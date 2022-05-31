Hip-Hop Legend's Son Arrested for Suspicion of Murder

✖

The son of well-known rapper and producer DJ Quik has been arrested on suspicion of murder. David Blake Jr., 24, was taken into police custody on Thursday, May 26 in connection to a deadly fight in Downey, California, roughly 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, that left one person dead.

Blake Jr. is suspected of murdering 33-year-old Julio Cardoza, according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported that Blake Jr. was taken into custody just a day after officers responded to the 13200 Block of Carfax Avenue following calls of a fight. When authorities arrived at the scene just before 7 p.m. local time, they found Cardoza suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Cardoza was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his wounds. Following an investigation, Blake Jr. was arrested by the Downey Police Department early Thursday morning and booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held in the inmate reception center of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $2 million bail. A court date does not appear to have been set just yet.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Blake Jr. works as a liaison to Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan. In August 2021, Galvan was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on conspiracy to commit election fraud and bribery with the intent to influence an election. Prosecutors alleged Galvan obtained fraudulent votes in a June 2021 runoff election that was decided by a single vote. Galvan has denied the accusations against him. The Los Angeles Times reports that a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Friday that four illegal votes had been cast for Galvan and must be deducted from his tally, leaving opponent Andre Spicer as the winner by a margin of 854 to 851.

Blake's arrest also follows the 2013 arrest of his sister, Davieanna Marlena Blake, who was charged with the murder of her 2-year-old son. According to HipHopDX, Davieanna, along with Darnell Moses Alvarez, the toddler's father, was arrested after her son's body was discovered outside of her Phoenix apartment. A witness told investigators at the time that they heard Alvarez disciplining the child for wetting himself or the bed, and it sounded like the child was being spanked. The witness described the discipline as "excessive." The 2-year-old was found with numerous injuries, including bruises to his legs, arms, buttocks, back, and face, and an autopsy found the child suffered a lacerated liver, severe internal bleeding and multiple bruising throughout his body. Although Alvarez admitted to hitting the child with a belt, the autopsy results were inconsistent with being struck with a belt only. Davieanna and Alvarez were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of child abuse and first-degree murder.