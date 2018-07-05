Hilary Duff’s Son Dresses up as John Cena in Hilarious Set of Photos

Even a star’s kid can get starstruck! Hilary Duff revealed Tuesday that her 6-year-old son Luca is a huge fan of John Cena, to the point where he dressed up as the wrestling superstar!

“[John Cena] it was celeb day at camp.. I told Luca he should go as me [laughing out loud] buuuuut he chose you,” the Younger star captioned a photo on her Instagram Story of the real Cena holding a championship belt.

In the next photo, she an adorable picture of Luca, decked out in his best Cena costume — a white tank top with red and blue sweatbands, a red trucker hat and his own miniature championship belt.

The belt, she revealed in the photo, was a gift to her and ex-husband Mike Comrie’s son from Ellen DeGeneres.

She also gave fans a look at the alterations she made to the tank top to give the little boy a physique a little closer to the professional athlete.

“[homemade muscle tank] [8 pack],” she wrote on the sweet photo.

There will be another little one on the way for the former Disney star and her boyfriend Matthew Koma to dress up! In May, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together — a girl!

Duff was “relieved” to be having a little girl, she recently told KISS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff said. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

On The Late Late Show in June, Duff also shared that little Luca has been telling people that “he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey,” and has picked out a unique new name for the little girl.

“Luca thinks Cafont Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” Duff said. “When I just refer it as ‘Cafont,’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, nobody at school’s gonna be named Cafont,’ and he’s like, ‘Croissant. Cafont Croissant.’ It, like, goes together, there’s no separating the two.”

We can’t wait for the arrival of little Cafont Croissant (or maybe something else).

Photo credit: Facebook/Younger