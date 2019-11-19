Hilary Duff Shares Another Photo From ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival

Lizzie McGuire fans are geeking out over the fact that the hit Disney series is making a comeback and star Hilary Duff is sharing behind-the-scene photos with followers, building the anticipation even more. Duff recently took a shot of her character on camera wearing a very Lizzy McGuire outfit as she rocked a white T-shirt with a rainbow Lisa Frank logo as she styled her bangs to her signature look, and onlookers couldn’t help but show their love.

View this post on Instagram Somebody wake me.. #lizziemcguire A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 18, 2019 at 6:07pm PST

“Somebody wake me,” Duff captioned the photo, to which Vanessa Lachey responded, “No! Let’s keep dreaming!!! [heart eyes emoji] So proud of YOU, Mama!!!”

Someone else wrote, “You are so cute! Here for it,” while another fan said, “Living 4 this shirt.”

Disney+ even showed their support commenting, “HONESTLY PINCH US!!”

“I AM SO INSANELY EXCITED!!!!” one of her fans expressed on the photo.

On her Instagram story, Duff shared even more as she revealed another McGuire outfit while wearing a lime green shirt with an “L” necklace. As she finalized her day on set Monday, she posted another video saying, “We wrapped! And I get to go home right now!”

The original series ran from 2001 to 2004 and the storyline revolved around 13-year-old McGuire who dreamt of being a popular student at her school; however, her animated alter ego was a true representation of her feelings. The popular show was later made into a movie, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in 2003 that showed the young teen traveling through Europe following her 8th grade graduation. Now, the new Disney+ reboot will show the life of McGuire all grown up and in her 30’s as she attempts to navigate life in New York City.

Earlier this month, the actress opened up in an interview with E! News on a few potential details of what fans can expect in the reboot, even mentioning how viewers may get answers to some burning questions that were never resolved when the show ended. Could this mean McGuire getting back together with her middle school crush, Ethan Craft?

“It’s been fun to find the new version of [Lizzie],” she said. “She’s a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There’s that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her.”

She added, “She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got.”

Lizzie McGuire is expected to start streaming some time in 2020.