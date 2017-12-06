Hilary Duff Gets Back With Ex Matthew Koma for Third Time

It sounds like the third time’s a charm for Hilary Duff, who recently confirmed that she’s back with boyfriend Matthew Koma after breaking it off with him twice previously.

The 30-year-old actress joined the panel on The Talk on Tuesday to talk about getting back together with an ex, like Selena Gomez did last month with ex Justin Bieber.

“I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated and I think that what [Selena Gomez] says has so much merit to it,” Duff said of boyfriend Koma “It’s going so great.”

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” Duff, 30, continued. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

She also revealed she and the 30-year-old EDM star are “a few months in,” to their new relationship.

Gomez and Bieber were spotted kissing less than a month after Gomez called it quits with The Weeknd in October.

In her recent Billboard feature, Gomez said Bieber is back in her life because she’s older and not “forcing something that wasn’t right.”

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” Gomez said. “So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

But Duff says when it comes to reuniting with amicable exes, age shouldn’t be a factor.

“I don’t think age has anything to do with it, whether she’s 18, 25. I’m 30,” Duff said.

Duff and Koma broke up in March, and a few months later Duff was spotted packing on the PDA with Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting. But in October, Koma and Duff started sharing their time together on social media.

“Since Matt got back from tour, they’ve been seeing each other again,” a source told E! News back in October. “Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn’t work out the first time around so now that he’s back they picked up right where they left off.”