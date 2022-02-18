Hilary Duff Reacts to Being Confused With Lindsay Lohan After Years of Feuding

The feud between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan was a tabloid staple In the early 2000s, as the rival actresses both dated pop singer Aaron Carter around the same time. In a viral TikTok video, some elementary school kids mistook Duff for Lohan, and the How I Met Your Father star decided to crack jokes about the mix-up on her Instagram story. She shared the video that had been posted by the Betches account and added some sassy commentary.

“Although it’s Hilary Duff b—— a.k.a ‘Lizzie,’ live it, learn it. Floral pants are back,” Duff captioned the video. “Man, am I happy to not have to be ‘good’ for the kids anymore.” Duff has spoken before about the difficulty of being a role model on the Disney Channel as a teenager in the past.

Anyone who was an avid reader of Teen People and YM Magazine in the early aughts knew all about the drama between the two young women. Duff had an on-again-off-again relationship with Carter from 2000 until 2003, and Lohan dated him around the same time. Neither of the relationships worked out, and Lohan even joked about Duff during her monologue when hosting SNL in 2004. “You might know me from the pages of Us Weekly as the girl who’s always fighting with Hilary Duff,” Lohan cracked while promoting Mean Girls. Duff didn’t take kindly to the slight.

“I don’t think it’s an honor to be made fun of on Saturday Night Live,” she told Access Hollywood. “I’m not here to talk bad about her like she talks bad about me all the time and I just knew it was gonna happen.” However, they eventually made peace. “Whatever happened, happened when we were young. It’s over,” Duff told People in 2007. “[Lindsay’s] really fun. We were hanging out the other night and she’s a nice girl.”