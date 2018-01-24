Hilary Duff Shocks Fans by Wearing Fake Baby Bump

Hilary Duff cradled a sizable baby bump on Instagram Tuesday, leaving fans to freak over a potential pregnancy.

The 30-year-old actress took a break from shooting a new movie to share a boomerang clip of herself in a pale pink nightgown rubbing her stomach. But rather than a baby announcement, the Lizzie McGuire alum shared news of her glasses line with fans.

“Of course my faves are the ‘Lizzie,’ ” Duff said of her Glasses USA collaboration. “Which are you’re faves? Tell me tell me now!”

As fans flooded the comments with congratulations and shock, Duff added that the baby belly was just a prop.

“Also not really pregnant guys… just shooting a movie,” she wrote.

But fans couldn’t help but love on the Younger star’s look, belly and all.

“WOW! Prego suits you,” one follower complimented. Another questioned, “Lizzie McGuire is pregnant? OMG”

“You look so cute pregnant!” a user wrote.

Fans fawning over Duff’s faux pregnant figure may be forgetting the actress is already a mother to 5-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband and hockey player Mike Comrie. The couple were married in 2010 and divorced in 2016.

Now, Duff spends her time cozying up to on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Koma. The actress confirmed in December that she and Koma are back together after two previous breakups.

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” Duff said as a panelist on The Talk. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

Duff and Koma broke up in March, and a few months later Duff was spotted packing on the PDA with Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting. But in October, Koma and Duff started sharing their time together on social media, leaving fans to speculate about their rekindled romance.

“It’s going so great,” she told The Talk cohosts, but the bump she shared on Instagram Tuesday is a product of costume designers, not her relationship.