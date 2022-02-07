Hilary Duff Goes on Group Date With Ex Joel Madden and His Wife Nicole Richie

Nearly two decades after they dated, Hilary Duff and Joel Madden met up recently. Their hangout was made all the more interesting by the fact that they went on a group date with their respective spouses, Matthew Koma and Nicole Richie, per Entertainment Tonight. While things between Duff and Madden ended years ago, it’s clear that they’ve put their past behind them.

On Instagram, PULSE Music Group founder Josh Abraham chronicled the group date, which took place at Scratch Bar and Kitchen in Los Angeles. He posted a photo on his Instagram Story of all of the couples posing together — Duff and Koma, Madden and Richie, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper. Abraham also posted another photo to his Instagram Story of himself with Koma, Madden, and Wentz. He captioned the snap with, “New band alert.”

hilary duff hung out with nicole richie and joel madden? my ears just shot up like scooby doo pic.twitter.com/OckO1iIsXc — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) February 7, 2022

Madden and Duff have long moved on from their relationship. The pair dated in the early 2000s. Duff was 16 years old when she began dating the Good Charlotte rocker. They later split in 2006. Around the time of their breakup, Madden released a statement to PEOPLE and expressed that he had no bad feelings for his ex. He said, “Every girl I’ve ever dated I have respect for, and I always try to leave them on good terms. I don’t see the necessity to be friends with anyone you’ve dated but definitely out of respect of the time, you have to be kind of respectful and that’s what I try to do.” Duff shared a similar sentiment with the publication, saying that the two still kept in touch and that they had a “great relationship” after parting ways romantically.

Madden began dating Richie shortly after his split from Duff. The How I Met Your Father star subsequently released her 2007 album Dignity, which is rumored to have many songs that referenced Madden’s new romance. Madden and Richie would go on to marry in 2010. They share two children together, 14-year-old Harlow and 12-year-old Sparrow. Duff also found love years later, marrying Koma in 2019. Duff and Koma share two daughters together, 3-year-old Banks and 10-month-old Mae. The former Disney star also shares son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.