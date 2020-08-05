Nicole Richie's Kids Just Discovered One of Her Explicit Instagrams

Nicole Richie's past social media posts have come back to "haunt" her as her children Harlow, 12, and Sparrow, 10, teach her the valuable lesson that the internet is forever. The actress took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text from one of her kids after they found a saucy social media post from almost four years ago, joking, "HELP! I’m the mom of pre-teens and my past posts have come back to haunt me!"

In the original September 2016 post, Richie shared what was originally a Snapchat of herself with a cat filter and animated penises bouncing above her head. "This Puss puss loves a D," she wrote on the post, sticking out her tongue seductively to prompt the filter's animated cat paws to emerge. Having her cover blown by her own kids was a celebrity nightmare, with Gwyneth Paltrow commenting, "NO." Richie's other followers couldn't keep from cracking up, with one person writing, "What happens on the internet, always stays on the internet..." and another commenting alongside laughing emojis, "Wait till she watches The Simple Life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie) on Aug 4, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

Richie's starring role alongside bestie Paris Hilton on The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007 doesn't strike the Nikki Fre$h creator as what would make a traditional" reality star, she told Marie Claire in May. "I’ve never done traditional reality," she told the outlet. "Even Simple Life, it was a 28-day or 30-day trip. And it was me leaving L.A. and living in someone else’s life. I’ve never opened the doors to my own [life]."

Richie has kept her home life with her kids and husband Joel Madden, of Good Charlotte fame, incredibly private over the years, although little sister Sofia Richie has waded into the spotlight by dating Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Scott Disick. "She’s an adult. She can handle anything she wants to do," Richie said of her sister's cameos on the E! show and high-profile relationship.

And while she keeps her marriage out of the limelight, Richie shared her secret to a long lasting marriage. "Do I have advice?" she asked. "I don’t know. I think it’s really important to enjoy the other person as an individual, not just as the role of your husband or the role of the father. Appreciate that person for who they are and really prioritize having fun together. I wish that there was some trick. There’s not. It’s two people growing into themselves."