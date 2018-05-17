Hilary Duff’s Boyfriend Accused of Punching Neighbor Following Smoking Dispute

Was Hilary Duff deflecting a violent incident between her boyfriend Matthew Koma and her downstairs neighbor when she publicly shamed him for smoking on social media Wednesday?

Duff’s neighbor, Dieter Addison, told Page Six that he called the police Wednesday after Koma allegedly attacked him over his chain smoking habit.

“I had to call the police this morning because Hilary’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, barged in and tried to punch me in the face,” Addison said.

“I tried to avoid his fist, but he hit me on the head,” Addison said. “So I pushed him out of the apartment, but I didn’t assault him.”

The New York Police Department confirmed that it responded to a harassment call at Duff’s apartment Wednesday, telling The Blast that a 26-year-old male was struck in the face by Koma. Police said there were no injuries involved.

Addison said he blocked Koma’s punch, which landed on the top of his head.

“I have studied martial arts for many years, and I know how to block people,” he explained. “I didn’t want a fight. I immediately called my lawyer who told me to call the police.”

Addison later filed a full police report with the First Precinct after NYPD officers took down his complaint at the scene.

A representative for Koma denied the incident, telling Page Six, “These allegations are untrue.”

Duff’s representatives declined to comment on the alleged incident, but they did give an explanation for her frustration with Addison’s smoking.

“Hilary and her young son have been subjected to excessive secondhand smoke, latenight noise, garbage in the hallways, and an overall hazardous living environment from this man for months now,” her representatives told Page Six. “She tried numerous times in polite ways to handle this situation including countless sessions with the landlords of the building. As every mother knows, protecting your kid has to come first and foremost and that is her primary goal. She reached a breaking point after a 15 hour work day and yet another sleepless night.”

Addison said he is considering taking out a restraining order against Duff and Koma following Duff’s Instagram rant and that he’s received “a lot of hate mail and threats” from Duff’s fanbase — and he’s now scared for his life.

“It is so bad I’m going to have to get a bodyguard,” Addison said, adding that he does not smoke marijuana like Duff said.

“I live with a sober companion, I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong — but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here.”

Duff asked her fellow New Yorkers for advice on dealing with “a—hole neighbors” on Instagram Wednesday.

“Calling all New Yorkers with a—hole neighbors—really open to any advice you have,” Duff said on her Instagram Story. “My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?”

She continued, noting that other residents in the building “work hard” to live there.

“We know your parents pay your rent. We know you’ve never worked a day in your life — must be nice,” she said. “Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don’t be a dick, dude — and put your trash down the shoot.”

In another photo, Duff wrote that she got no sleep last night due to Addison’s actions.

“Worked 15 hours yesterday and back at work again at 5:30 a.m.,” she wrote. “This is the real world Dieter the [eggplant emoji]. Your smoking ain’t delicious.”

Duff later shared a screenshot of Addison’s Instagram account, which was set to private. She zoomed in on his profile picture before drawing cat ears and whiskers on his photo.

“Stop breaking all your furniture when you have fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend. It scares me and my kid,” she later wrote, referring to her son Luca, 6. “Therapy is cheaper.”

The 30-year-old concluded, “Dieter, get a vape.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @hilaryduff