Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on ‘TRL’

One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton says Ben Affleck groped her years ago while she was hosting MTV‘s TRL, sharing the news in a series of tweets Tuesday.

Burton’s tweets came hours after Affleck said he was “saddened and angry” by the claims made against Harvey Weinstein, with a fan tweeting that the actor should have “kept quiet.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.”

“I didn’t forget,” Burton replied.

I didn’t forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

The alleged incident occurred in 2003 when Burton was hosting TRL, with Affleck as a guest.

“I’m so sorry that happened to you,” the fan wrote back. “It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done.”

“Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid,” Burton responded.

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

She later retweeted a video of outtakes from the show in which she apparently says of Affleck, “He comes over and tweaks my left boob.” The clip also shows Affleck asking her, “How old are you — 19?”

“Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones,” the actress wrote alongside the clip. “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

On Tuesday, Affleck said in a statement on Twitter that the allegations of sexual assault leveled at Weinstein “made me sick.”

“This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others,” he added.

Actress Rose McGowan, who received a settlement after she was reportedly assaulted by Weinstein in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, responded to Affleck’s statement and claimed he had known about Weinstein’s actions. The two actors had worked together on Going All the Way together in 1997, the year McGowan received her settlement, and Phantoms in 1998.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

McGowan had previously addressed Affleck and his brother, Casey Affleck, in a tweet, writing, “Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how’s your morning boys?”

Some Twitter users thought McGowan was naming the actors due to Ben’s support of Casey after Casey was accused of sexual harassment by two women in 2010.

