Hilaria Baldwin Unloads on Trolls Attacking Her for Suffering Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin recently announced she suffered her second miscarriage this year and her eighth overall, and when she took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she was seeking counseling and encouraged other people to do so if they felt the need, not all of her followers showed their support for her loss. Instead, she had a few trolls attack her calling her “attention seeking”, “too old” and “disgusting.” Despite their unkind words, she’s chose to shed light on the matter. So instead, she went back to her social media platform to highlight her thoughts.

“Rock bottom sucks,” she wrote. “But rock bottom is also eye opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain. It makes the rolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued by saying those who choose to “bully” women who have lost a baby through miscarriage “are bringing a cruelty to the world that is wrong. You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain.”

Following her initial announcement, Baldwin went to the platform to thank those who did show their love and support for the yoga instructor.

“Thank you for your support and thank you for your stories. I want to assure you that I know I will be ok,” she wrote. “I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all…being able to be open with you has been extremely healing. I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love.”

She added, “I am grateful that you listened and I’m grateful that I have these tiny partners to go through this with. I don’t know what I would do without my community. Thank you for making my world a brighter place and for your sharing. I know that you didn’t have to and am humbled and honored by your openness. I don’t know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey.”

More and more women are continuing to come forward to discuss their struggles following a miscarriage, and according to WebMD, as many as half of pregnancies end in a miscarriage, and those are the ones that are known. Some women don’t know they’re pregnant and end it miscarriage.

According to WebMD, as many as half of pregnancies end in miscarriage, though in most of those cases, the woman may not know she was ever pregnant. Among recognized pregnancies, though, the percentages are still quite high, at 15-25 percent.