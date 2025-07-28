HGTV Star Speaks Out After Her Father Dies Weeks After Her Show Was Canceled

Longtime HGTV star Egypt Sherrod is opening up about her heartbreaking loss.

In a candid social media post over the weekend, Sherrod, who last month revealed that her HGTV show Married to Real Estate had been canceled after four seasons, opened up about her grief surrounding the recent death of her father.

“My father passed away two weeks ago,” the HGTV star wrote. “Due to our complicated relationship, I hadn’t seen him in 15 years. I wasn’t angry, I forgave him a long time ago. But years passed and we no longer knew each other. So we both stopped trying.”

Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images

While Sherrod said she “always thought one day we’d sit down and talk and heal,” she acknowledged that “tmrw is an arrogant assumption.” She encouraged her followers to “prioritize healing and forgiveness today.”

The HGTV star first revealed her father’s passing in a comment on Page Turner‘s Wednesday, July 9 Instagram post, but said that she “finally grieved last night,” and although she and her father “We never really knew one another but it still hurt.”

“A slight crack became a gaping wound and I grieved the relationship we never had. The years that went by with no calls or effort. He never met my children. Yet I still whaled in his remembrance. Then he came to me and showed me that he loved us and never stopped. He just didn’t know how to fix it,” she continued. “Parents don’t have all the answers as we think they should. But we should love and forgive them unconditionally. I lost a piece of me that I never really got to know. Too little and too late. Rest well father. I forgive. I love. I’m sorry.”

Sherrod’s followers were quick to show their support, one person writing that “losing a father, especially one you didn’t get the chance to fully know brings a different kind of grief. It’s layered. It’s heavy. And it’s hard to explain.” Somebody else shared, “There are no words that can comfort you once the possibility of reconciliation is gone, but life allows us an opportunity to find peace after grief when we come to terms with the fact that we are all truly doing the best we can.”

The vulnerable weekend post came amid a particularly emotional period for Sherrod. Her father passed away just weeks after she revealed last month that her show Married to Real Estate had been canceled by HGTV amid a wave of cancellations at the channel. The series ran for a total of four seasons, with Sherrod hosting alongside her husband, Mike Jackson. Just after it’s cancellation, the show picked up an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program category.