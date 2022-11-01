Heidi Klum Unrecognizable as Giant Worm in Elaborate Halloween Costume

The queen of Halloween is back. Heidi Klum transformed herself with an unbelievable head-to-toe worm costume for the return of her iconic Halloween party after two years. The model was unrecognizable in full prosthetics, complete with a large head and long tail, as she walked the red carpet with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

"This costume took a very long time," Klum told Entertainment Tonight of the costume that covered everything on her body but her eyes and mouth. "It took several months." Klum explained to the outlet that last year she had "wanted to be a tree," but Kaulitz "thought that would be difficult to do," so she started "thinking outside the box."

(Photo: Getty Images/NOAM GALAI)

Klum teased ahead of the transformation to ET that her costume was going to be "very claustrophobic," admitting, "Having so many prosthetics on, in the past – you go through waves. There's moments where I'm like, 'OK, I can do this,' and then it's like, 'Oh my God, get it off, get it off!' 'Cause, it's essentially all stuck on you. It's not something you can take off like a hat when you don't feel like it anymore, and take it off – it's on!"

She added of her impressive Halloween resume, "I don't want to let my Halloween fans down, or myself. Because it's an internal challenge with myself every year to come up with something amazing, something unexpected. I feel like I've achieved that this year, now I just really hope it works. There's never really a trial. There's no dress rehearsal, so, when I do it that day – it's either it works or it doesn't work, so I hope it works."

The Project Runway star revealed that she began getting ready at 11 a.m. for the evening's Halloween festivities and even shared behind-the-scenes footage of her transformation throughout the day. "So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple," she captioned one video. "Thank you to the entire [Prosthetic Renaissance Inc.] team for another unbelievable year. You guys are the best and I love working with you."