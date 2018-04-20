Heidi Klum Posts Sparkling Thong Photos After Vacation With Beau Tom Kaulitz

She’s so good-looking you can’t look directly at her. Heidi Klum censored herself Thursday afternoon with strategically-placed Instagram filters in a couple sultry lingerie-clad photos on the social media platform.

In one of the steamy snaps, the 44-year-old supermodel used giant sparkles to cover up her booty as she leaned against a staircase in a black thong and matching bra.

Klum snuck a glance in the mirror at the smartphone’s camera, her long locks cascading down her back.

In another heavily-filtered shot, she leaned forward into the camera, showing off her long lashes in the foreground and tight tummy in the background.

She posted the steamy photos shortly after returning home from a romantic Cab San Lucas, Mexico getaway with new beau Tom Kaulitz.

Klum reportedly fell hard and fast for the Tokyo Hotel guitarist, Us Weekly reported last week.

“Heidi and Tom met through Germany’s Next Top Model. There was some connection through the show,” an insider told the magazine. “He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

Klum and the 28-year-old made their relationship official shortly before they attended a star-studded party hosted by jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz in Los Angles last month. Since then, they’ve been spotted out together on numerous occasions — like the time they were seen kissing on set of season 13 of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena.

Klum previously dated art dealer Vito Schnabel from 2014 to 2017, with news of their breakup hitting in September.

Prior to dating Kaulitz and Schnabel, the Project Runway host was married to Seal from 2005 to 2014. The famous ex-couple shares four children: Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8.

“We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart,” Klum and Seal, 55, said in a joint statement after they split in 2012. “This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition.”

Klum also is still modeling well into her forties, proving that age is just a number. In January, she appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and she didn’t leave much to the imagination in ads for the newest season of Germany’s Next Top Model.

In 2016, Klum revealed that she doesn’t have a problem with posing nude because she’s a nudist.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

Despite posting racy snaps every now and then, Klum says she warns against children from posting “unwise” pictures on social media.

“I’m teaching my children it’s more important to be respected,” the mom of four told Stylist magazine. “They want to post certain images on social media and they say to me, ‘it would get so many more likes.’ I explain to them that people can like you for wrong reasons and a picture is not important.”