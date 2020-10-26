Heidi Klum Gets Into the Halloween Spirit Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Halloween celebrations may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping Heidi Klum from celebrating her favorite holiday of them all. The crowned "Queen of Halloween," who would typically be deep into her extravagant Halloween costume planning, is getting into the Halloween spirit this year by rocking some truly spooky vibes on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the America's Got Talent judge took to the social media platform to share a scary clip of herself making use of a scary filter as she marked "6 more days" until Oct. 31. In the clip, the model could be seen lying in bed, though her relax morning likely elicited some screams from her fans, as she utilized a filter that featured a spider crawling on her face.

While some people are only now just finalizing their Halloween plans and getting into the spirit of the season, Klum has been celebrating all month long. Throughout October, the model has frequently taken to Instagram to share videos with creepy filters and also show off her perfect Halloween activities. On Oct. 1, she jumped head first into spooky season by kicking off her day with a horror movie marathon. She invited her followers to join her by using the "[Heidi Halloween 2020]" hashtag. She also shared her pumpkin decorating skills, opting to decorate her pumpkin with paint and other items rather than the go-to method of simply carving it.

Klum is well known for her love of Halloween, and typically spends the months leading up to the night of Oct. 31 pulling out all the stops to create an envy-worthy costume. She has been donning extravagant costumes ever since 2000, only revealing the finished product when she steps out at annual over-the-top Halloween party, and over the course of her two-decades of mega celebrations has transformed herself into a zombie doll, Lady Godiva on a horse, Betty Boop, a golden alien, a red witch, a vampire, a serpent, a cat, Kali, a crow, an alien, a cadaver, Cleopatra, a butterfly, and a group of clones. In 2019, she and then-fiancé and now-husband Tom Kaulitz kicked off the night by transforming into Shrek and Fiona. For Halloween 2019, she went as a creepy alien. Her over-the-top costumes have even led to the Halloween & Costume Association bestowing her the title of "Queen of Halloween."